Salient CRGT Awarded Subcontract to Deliver Lifecycle Support to the FDA

Salient CRGT will provide the FDA with requirements analysis and software development through testing and user support. The team will conduct O&M activities for the existing portfolio of 32 enterprise administrative applications that run on a common platform, as well as new development to meet agency directives.

"Through our lifecycle support services, the FDA staff will be able to more efficiently perform a broad range of critical administrative functions, such as on-boarding new employees, processing security clearances, and managing budgets," said President and CEO Tom Ferrando. "Building on our past experience working on the JAADE program, our team looks forward to further enhancing the FDA's data capture, workflow, and reporting capabilities."

Salient CRGT has provided support for the JAADE program since 2012. Under the previous contract work, Salient CRGT partnered with the FDA staff to effectively implement the common platform on which the 32 JAADE applications run, ensuring reuse of code and services to lower costs, and to introduce Agile development, which has resulted in improved quality and timely delivery.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com.

