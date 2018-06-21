Salient CRGT Awarded Subcontract to Share in a $40M+ Task Order to Deliver Training Support to U.S. Army DOTD

Under this task order, Salient CRGT will support the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command /Army Forces Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT) by providing quality assurance support and contribute to institutional training, doctrine development, ballistic missile defense training, and space training. The work will be conducted at Peterson and Schriever Air Force Bases and other locations in the Colorado Springs area.

"The DOTD's training curriculum is critical to the U.S. Army's readiness mission in relation to space and missile defense operations," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT President and CEO. "Our industry-best training methodologies and certified trainers will greatly benefit the U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Command as it continues to be the driving proponent in Army force modernization for space, high altitude, and global missile defense."

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

Tweet: @Salient_CRGT Awarded $40M+ Subcontract to Deliver Training Support to U.S. Army DOTD http://bit.ly/1MGSz5l

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salient-crgt-awarded-subcontract-to-share-in-a-40m-task-order-to-deliver-training-support-to-us-army-dotd-300669569.html

SOURCE Salient CRGT, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.salientcrgt.com

