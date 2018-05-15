Salient CRGT Promotes Tom Ferrando to President & CEO; Phil Nolan Joins Board as Chairman

Mr. Ferrando moves to the role of President & CEO after previously serving as the company's President alongside Mr. Antle. He has held executive leadership roles with Salient CRGT's predecessor companies, including as CEO of CRGT and President and COO of Cherry Road Technologies, dating back to 2001.

"Tom is exceptionally qualified to lead Salient CRGT, having spun out and grown the business over nearly two decades," said Walter Florence, Managing Partner of Frontenac and a member of the Salient CRGT Board. "He approaches each customer relationship as an opportunity to address crucial IT modernization issues across our diverse mix of federal agency partners, and his deep and hands-on operating experience at Salient CRGT leaves him well suited to drive key strategic initiatives going forward. We are grateful for Brad's leadership and contributions to Salient CRGT, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

"I am thrilled to be given this opportunity to lead Salient CRGT into its next phase of growth and development," said Tom Ferrando. "Over the last decade, we have successfully expanded our customer base and capabilities around digital services, health IT, data analytics, cyber, mobility, cloud and IT service management. I believe there is a tremendous opportunity in front of us for growing our business, particularly in the favorable current environment for federal services."

Mr. Nolan will help drive the overall strategic vision for the company and work closely in partnership with Mr. Ferrando to promote future growth. Mr. Nolan was most recently the CEO of Camber Corporation, which was acquired by Huntington Ingalls Industries in 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Nolan was Chairman, President and CEO of Stanley, Inc., which he took public in 2006 and then sold to CGI Group in 2010 for $1.2 billion. Under Phil's leadership, Stanley grew from a 20-person operation to a company of 5,000 employees and almost $1 billion in revenue.

"Phil is a highly recognized and respected leader in the federal technology services industry. He has a proven track record of delivering outstanding business performance and building great management teams," said Alok Singh, Managing Principal of Bridge Growth Partners and a member of Salient CRGT's Board. "Importantly, Phil is very familiar with Salient CRGT's businesses, services, customers, and key programs."

Walter Florence added, "We are committed to continuing to build Salient CRGT. We have known Phil for many years and are fortunate to have him leading our board and supporting Tom and the rest of the Salient CRGT team."

"Salient CRGT is an impressive organization with a long and successful track record of providing leading-edge technology services to address the needs of its well-diversified customer base," said Phil Nolan. "I am delighted to join Tom and the management team to help build upon their strong foundation as we continue to deliver critical technology capabilities in support of our customers' missions."

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. For additional information on Salient CRGT, visit www.salientcrgt.com .

