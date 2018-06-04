Salient CRGT's Neal Smith and Pramod Malhotra Present at NDIA's Agile in Government Summit

The event will offer participants in government agencies and organizations a chance to discuss challenges, share lessons learned, and collaborate with experts to find what is necessary to take the bigger step towards agility in digital transformation.

Smith will present on the three major practices necessary for digital transformation; User Experience, Agile Development and DevOps, providing guidance for any organization making the digital leap. He will lay out a vision of the three major practices necessary for Digital Transformation. Using real world examples and stories, Smith will provide guidance for any organization making the digital leap. His presentation will use examples of organizations that each started with one of the three practices and how it drove the overall transformation. In his recent blog, Smith provides his view on modernization and digital transformation.

"Digital Transformation is about moving software from a 'cost of doing business' to customer and business value delivered rapidly. Making this shift has technical, methodological, and ultimately cultural implications," said Smith. "Each organization attempting to embark on a digital transformation journey may start in a different place and experience the process differently."

Malhotra will show how contracts should be structured using Agile Teams and what metrics, DevOps and criterias will be used for success. He will provide stories of how on multiple contracts in coordination with government product owners are able to deliver value and traverse the user community ensuring requirement are meeting end-user needs.

"With the current use of traditional waterfall methodology and traditional contract methods, the advent of Agile Methodology shows how contracts need to be changed," said Malhotra.

"The focus has changed, providing incremental value to business every 2 weeks with the presentation of working software. This change in mindset affects purchasing decision making, buy vs. build approaches, challenges estimation, and value determination."

Smith, a proven leader and innovator, delivering the needed services of Agile Software Development, DevOps, UX (Design Thinking), Business Process Management, and Organizational Change Management is responsible for the creation and service delivery of Salient CRGT's UX Practice. Malhotra is an Agile and DevOps expert providing vision and direction of Salient CRGT's Digital Service Innovation Center.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

