Salient Wins Hall of Innovation Award at JPMorganChase Technology Innovation Symposium

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient has been inducted into JPMorganChase's Hall of Innovation at the firm's 17th annual Technology Innovation Symposium. The symposium brought together over 200 CEOs, founders and venture capital investors with JPMorganChase's leadership team to discuss strategic technology direction and key industry trends.

The Hall of Innovation recognition honors emerging technology companies for their strategic influence in the technology ecosystem and valuable partnership with JPMorganChase.

Salient Founder and CEO, Ari Malik, accepts the 2025 JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation Award alongside Gill Haus, Chief Information Officer of JPMorgan Chase; Lori Beer, Global Chief Information Officer of JPMorgan Chase; and Larry Feinsmith, Head of Global Technology Strategy, Innovation & Partnerships at JPMorgan Chase.

"Our work with Salient has enabled us to deliver a great voice experience, ensuring professional and seamless customer interactions," said Gill Haus, Chief Information Officer of Chase.

The symposium was held as part of JPMorganChase's annual West Coast Tech Week, during which the Global Technology leadership team engaged with the technology ecosystem and innovators across Silicon Valley to explore emerging capabilities and industry trends that will shape the future of technology at the firm.

"Chase has been an extraordinary partner — not only in adopting cutting-edge AI, but in pushing us to make it enterprise-grade, compliant, and production-ready," said Ari Malik, CEO and Co-Founder of Salient. "It's incredibly meaningful to see one of the most respected institutions in the world recognize that mission. We're deeply grateful to JPMorganChase for this recognition and partnership."

"We've spent years building systems that handle billions in transactions with full transparency," added Mukund Tibrewala, CTO and Co-Founder of Salient. "This recognition affirms that dependable AI — the kind that helps real people, every day — is not just possible, but already here."

This honor follows Salient's $60M Series A, led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Matrix Partners, Y Combinator, Michael Ovitz, and General Catalyst.

SOURCE Salient AI