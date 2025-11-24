Salimetrics Launches 'Tools for Your Toolbox' to Improve Research Study Management

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the Salimetrics CoreLab+ research testing platform, Salimetrics announces the launch of its valuable organization, logistics, and statistical data tools to help investigators improve the efficiency of saliva and dried blood spot biomarker-based studies.

With expanded resources designed for early-stage research planning, Salimetrics is increasing support for investigators at a time when support from their own organizations may be limited. The goal is to help research teams build stronger, more reliable studies while eliminating costly variability before it begins.

"From analyte selection and sampling design, to organization and workflow, these early decisions define the integrity, reproducibility, and translational value of research long before the first sample is ever collected," says Douglas Granger, PhD, Salimetrics Chief Science and Strategy Advisor. "If you've ever thought that there must be an easier way to do this, there is. We have the right tool for that task."

After working with more than 25,000 researchers worldwide, Salimetrics is not just invested in science, but in the scientific community itself. Beyond high-quality, accurate data, Salimetrics provides tools that make studies run more smoothly and efficiently, from automated roster generation and standardized collection methods with ready-to-go Participant Sampling Packs, to dedicated project management and logistics, to post-analysis data summaries by experienced biostatisticians. Our experience has taught us that simplifying the process makes it more accurate. This is the Salimetrics standard: helping researchers do their best research.

Grant agencies are tightening funding criteria and raising expectations for methodological transparency. Early collaboration between investigators and labs like the Salimetrics CoreLab+ is reshaping how biospecimen-based science is performed. Researchers leveraging CoreLab+ are gaining support they never experienced or expected, especially for NIH and NSF proposals using saliva or dried blood biomarkers.

This overall initiative reinforces Salimetrics' dedication to scientific rigor. Dr. Granger adds, "We're here and we're ready. Wherever you are in your study, we can help."

To learn more about Salimetrics CoreLab+ lab services or to discuss your biomarker testing needs, visit the CoreLab+ online or speak with a scientific expert today.

About Salimetrics

Salimetrics is a trusted partner in providing accessible, reliable, reproducible, and scientifically validated biospecimen methods for research studies. From saliva and dried blood spots collection methods to logistical support, to Salimetrics' world-class CoreLab+ testing services, Salimetrics supports researchers at every stage of their study between grant submittal and publication. Founded in 1998 by Douglas A. Granger, Ph.D., Salimetrics, LLC supports a wide spectrum of scientific specialties, including academic researchers, CROs, pharmaceuticals, and the immunodiagnostic industry around the world with their commitment to science, support, quality, value, and community.

