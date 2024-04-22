SalioGen Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at 2024 Annual Meetings for the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) and American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

--Company to present pre-clinical data on Stargardt disease development candidate SGT-1001--

--New in vitro data demonstrate site-specific integration of CFTR, a potential mutation-agnostic treatment approach for cystic fibrosis--

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SalioGen Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing next-generation genetic medicines based on its novel Gene Coding™ technology, today announced that four abstracts, including one oral presentation, will be presented at the upcoming annual meetings of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) and the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT).

The presented findings will highlight preclinical data supporting the tolerability and in vivo efficacy of SGT-1001, a development candidate for the one-time treatment of Stargardt disease, a genetic condition that causes progressive vision loss. A separate program under development for cystic fibrosis will show success in targeting integration of the CFTR gene into the native CFTR intron 1, a major step forward in targeted delivery of a large genetic cargo. SalioGen will also share genomic profiling data on its novel Gene Coding technology, which uses transposition to integrate large DNA constructs (up to 100kb) into the genome and promises to overcome key safety risks and limitations of other approaches to genetic medicine.

ARVO will take place in Seattle, Washington, from May 5 to 9, 2024, and ASGCT will take place in Baltimore, Maryland, from May 7 to 11, 2024.

ARVO Presentation Details

Title: ABCA4 gene replacement in a mouse model of Stargardt disease using a mammalian transposon system

Format: Poster Presentation (#A0065)

Location: Exhibit Hall

Date/ Time: Monday, May 6 at 4:00-5:45 MDT

ASGCT Presentation Details

Title: Efficacy and Integration of a Non-Viral ABCA4 Transposon in Treating Stargardt Disease: Evidence from Mice and Primate Studies

Format: Oral presentation (abstract #11)

Location: Ballroom 1

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 7 at 1:30 PM – 1:45 EST

Title: Comprehensive Genomic Profiling of Human CD19 CAR T-cells Engineered with a Mammalian Transposon

Format: Poster presentation (#1212)

Location: Exhibit Hall

Date/Time: Thursday, May 9 at 12:00 EST

Title: A Programmable Mammalian Transposon Achieves Accurate Integration of a CFTR2-27 Superexon in Human Bronchial Epithelial Cells

Format: Poster presentation #1677

Session Room: Exhibit Hall

Date/Time: Friday, May 10, 2024 at 12:00 EST

About SalioGen Therapeutics

SalioGen Therapeutics is developing next-generation genetic medicines for patients using its novel Gene Coding™ technology. Gene Coding is a non-viral method of integrating large or multiple whole genes into the genome at precise locations without double-strand breaks or guide RNA. SalioGen's lead programs focus on one-time treatments for Stargardt disease and cystic fibrosis. The company is also developing its Gene Coding technology for additional indications, such as other inherited retinal diseases, and to engineer CAR-T cells for cancer and autoimmune conditions. SalioGen is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit SalioGen.com and follow SalioGen on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lori Rosen

LDR Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE SalioGen Therapeutics