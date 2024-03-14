Salipro Biotech Obtains Grant for Key Patent from the European Patent Office

This additional European patent will further strengthen Salipro Biotech's integrated IP portfolio protecting its proprietary Salipro® platform technology to stabilize challenging drug targets and enable the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics.

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish biotech company Salipro Biotech AB, a pioneering biotech company focusing on challenging drug targets for the discovery of next-generation therapeutics, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a further patent in Salipro Biotech's growing patent portfolio: European Patent EP 3 955 895 B1, entitled 'Production of Salipro® particles'. This patent covers processes related to the Salipro® platform and represents a pivotal milestone that strengthens Salipro Biotech's position as a key drug discovery platform holder for difficult drug targets such as GPCRs, ion channels and transporters.

"We are excited about this advancement on our intellectual property portfolio and the Salipro® platform technology. This patent further solidifies our position by complementing our foundational and subsequent patents that have already been granted in many countries, including US, EU, China and Japan," says Jens Frauenfeld, CEO of Salipro Biotech. "This is another significant milestone for Salipro Biotech in building a robust patent portfolio that protects our unique platform technology and supports our commitment to make the undruggable druggable."

"We are actively forging more collaborations and licensing deals with leading pharmaceutical companies across a broad spectrum of complex drug targets," says Peter Jahnmatz, Business Development Director at Salipro Biotech. "By further strengthening our robust patent portfolio, we enhance the value proposition for our partners in these collaborations and advance the development of next-generation therapeutics against previously inaccessible drug targets."

This patent is based on one of multiple patent filings of Salipro Biotech since 2016. The grant of the European patent will provide Salipro Biotech's unique platform technology with a broader protection, further strengthening its patent portfolio to address unmet medical needs and accelerate drug discovery programs against undruggable targets.

About Salipro Biotech

Salipro Biotech AB, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a privately held biotech company committed to unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics. With a fully owned intellectual property portfolio encompassing the Salipro® platform technology, the company has established multiple research collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide.

