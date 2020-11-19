Salix's Methylnaltrexone Abstract Wins Best Of Meeting Award At ASRA's Annual Pain Medicine Meeting

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that a scientific poster featuring methylnaltrexone data received a Best of Meeting Award from the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA) at its 19th Annual Pain Medicine Meeting, which will be held virtually Nov. 20-22, 2020.

"Salix is honored to be recognized by ASRA for a Best of Meeting Award, a distinction that is reserved for the highest scoring scientific abstracts. Our scientific poster presentation includes analyses examining the effects of subcutaneous methylnaltrexone in cancer and non-cancer patients with opioid-induced constipation," said Howard Franklin, M.D., chief medical officer, Salix.

The Salix abstract will be available via the ASRA online portal beginning Nov. 21:

Shah, Eric. "Subcutaneous Methylnaltrexone in Cancer and Noncancer Patients for Rapid Relief of Opioid-Induced Constipation." Abstract #1347; Saturday, Nov. 21 , 12:00 pm ET .

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

