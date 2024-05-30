Sally Beauty Amplifies Its Commitment to Community and Self-Expression with Month-Long Pride Celebrations

The beauty retailer is partnering with Free Mom Hugs to offer support at Pride events nationwide and hosting an interactive three-day pop-up experience to get people ready for NYC Pride.

DENTON, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the leader in professional hair color and care, is proud to unveil the next installment of the Rooted In Success event series supporting Pride. Following Rooted In Success events supporting Black History Month and Women's History Month, Sally Beauty is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with programming and events during June.

The retailer is proud to partner with Free Mom Hugs, a 501(c)3 organization that empowers the world to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through visibility, education, and conversation. Volunteers will offer support at Sally Beauty Holdings Pride celebrations across the country in Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York, underscoring the retailer's commitment to inspire a more colorful, confident, and welcoming world while rooting the community in success.

Sally Beauty will also host free Pride Parties across New York City to help people get ready for NYC Pride so they look and feel their best. The pop-ups will foster community building in a supportive environment where self-expression is encouraged and celebrated.

Signing up for Sally.Rewards, Sally Beauty's free-to-join loyalty program, will grant members free access to the Pride Parties that will pop up across New York City June 27 – June 29, 2024, in iconic locations such as Chelsea, The Seaport, and more. Consumers can follow @SallyBeauty on Instagram for exact locations and times. Guests will experience:

A chance to win up to $500 in giveaways, complimentary Sally Beauty gift cards, and products from fan-favorite brands like XMONDO, Eva NYC, Sally Hansen , Got2B, ion, and Strawberry Leopard.*

in giveaways, complimentary Sally Beauty gift cards, and products from fan-favorite brands like XMONDO, Eva NYC, , Got2B, ion, and Strawberry Leopard.* Pride-ready hairstyling with Eva NYC Kween Glitter Spray and Strawberry Leopard Temporary Hair Color Spray.

Volunteers from Free Mom Hugs will help the community stay rooted in success with an unwavering support system.

On June 28th, Brad Mondo , professional hairstylist, viral social media sensation, and founder of XMONDO, will make an appearance from 1 to 2 p.m. E.T.

, professional hairstylist, viral social media sensation, and founder of XMONDO, will make an appearance from On June 29th , Joey Jay and Jackie Cox , beloved RuPaul's Drag Race series alums, will treat guests to an unforgettable performance at 6 p.m. E.T. at The Seaport.

"Our Pride events are more than a celebration; they are a testament to the power of self-expression and diversity. We are committed to ensuring local LGBTQIA+ communities feel supported not only in June but throughout the entire year," said John Goss, President of Sally Beauty.

Visit sallybeauty.com/events to register and learn more about the Pride Parties popping up across New York City from June 27 - June 29, 2024.

*while supplies last.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccannoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

