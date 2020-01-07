Sally Beauty Announces Brand Relaunch with Bold New Look

"For the last five decades, Sally Beauty has provided customers with top-quality products so they can be their own 'pro' at home," said Chris Brickman, Chief Executive of Sally Beauty Holdings. "We've evolved from a single-store in New Orleans to a global operation comprising more than 5,000 locations. We are proud to launch a new era here at Sally that reaffirms our authority in the hair and beauty industry."

In select cities, Sally shoppers will discover a new in-store experience featuring new brand messaging, improved wayfinding, additional training for associates, as well as updated POS systems and integration of AI technology. The improvements are designed to help consumers make more confident purchase decisions.

Sally Beauty's brand relaunch extends to the digital space with the start of the #SallyCrew Influencer Program. Sally Beauty is now accepting applications from beauty influencers to serve as Sally Beauty brand ambassadors. The program establishes formal partnerships with dynamic industry tastemakers to help Sally's growing digital audience further "Unleash their PROtential." Five #SallyCrew members will be chosen, each earning a one-year, paid contract of up to $150,000, professional business coaching and spokesperson opportunities, among other benefits.

"Sally Beauty is committed to empowering consumers to take beauty into their own hands, and we're looking for influencers who can help achieve this mission and engage our audiences in compelling ways," said Carolyne Guss, group vice president of marketing. "We look forward to working with inspiring artists in our industry to showcase Sally Beauty's forward-thinking approach to hair care and beauty."

Sally Beauty's brand relaunch also includes its mobile app, which incorporates innovative features of its mobile-first website, as well as in-app-only offers. The app also supports Sally Beauty's revamped rewards program, enabling users to easily track their points and access reward certificates for quick redemption.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit

sallybeautyholdings.com.

