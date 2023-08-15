Sally Beauty Awards Ukrainian-born Makeup Brand with US Distribution

LAMEL Makeup was selected as the retailer's 2023 Cultivate Accelerator Program winner, an incubator program that supports emerging beauty brands.

DENTON, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty , a long-standing supporter of emerging brands, is proud to announce the winner of its 2023 Cultivate Accelerator Program – Ukrainian-born brand LAMEL Makeup. Since 2018, Cultivate has focused on supporting entrepreneurs while simultaneously offering the beauty community the latest innovation across a multitude of beauty categories.

Dedicated to shaping the next generation of beauty by giving up-and-coming founders highly coveted retail distribution, Sally Beauty understands entrepreneurs wear many hats above and beyond being a founder. They need support and resources to grow and sustain a brand. This year, Sally Beauty partnered with a leading online platform, RangeMe, to streamline the application process and connect with a more diverse range of brands. This partnership helped drive an 85% growth in 2023 applicants, underscoring the community's strong desire for assistance and support to achieve their endeavors.

Sally Beauty has a well-established history of supporting emerging entrepreneurs and incubating brands that have become national sensations. It was the first retail distributor for well-known brands, such as Mielle Organics, The Mane Choice, and Arctic Fox, to name a few. Through the Cultivate Accelerator Program, Sally Beauty confronts entrepreneurs' need for support head-on by offering game-changing resources so new brands can successfully break into the beauty industry and bring their business plans to life.

For LAMEL Makeup, this means access to the retailer's store footprint and e-commerce platforms to grow and scale their business in the US. The cosmetics brand recently faced challenges, including losing its warehouse due to the war in Ukraine; however, they have remained agile, working with partners in Europe and now the US. LAMEL Makeup serves beauty enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds by offering a variety of multifunctional, affordable, cruelty-free makeup products. Their best-selling Tinted Lip Plumping Oil and Ultra Creamy Long-Lasting Eye and Lip Liners are just two of the items that will be added to Sally Beauty's shelves next Spring.

"It's been an honor to get to know such an incredible group of driven and motivated entrepreneurs within the beauty space through the Cultivate Accelerator Program," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising at Sally Beauty. "We look forward to working with Natalia Iaromenko at LAMEL Makeup to support the brand's growth in the US while providing our consumers with quality, versatile cosmetics."

Natalia Iaromenko founded LAMEL Makeup in 2012 out of the need for exceptional beauty products that could be accessible to everyone. "Partnering with Sally Beauty offers us an incredible opportunity to extend our reach to a wider, broader audience and share our unique beauty vision with individuals throughout the US," shared Iaromenko. "Sally Beauty's unparalleled industry expertise and expansive network of retail stores grant us an exceptional platform to engage with beauty enthusiasts, inspiring and empowering people through our products. We are thrilled to be under the mentorship of such a powerful team of experts, who undoubtedly will contribute to the elevation of our business."

As the 2023 Cultivate winner, LAMEL Makeup will receive $15,000 in funding along with online and in-store distribution so they can reach Sally Beauty's loyal consumer base in the US. Additionally, LAMEL Makeup will be guided through a 12-month mentorship program with Sally Beauty Holdings executives, ensuring they are set up for success. Consumers will be able to shop LAMEL Makeup in select Sally Beauty stores and on SallyBeauty.com in Spring of 2024.

To learn more about the 2023 Cultivate Accelerator Program winner, LAMEL Makeup, visit https://www.sallybeauty.com/cultivate/ .

