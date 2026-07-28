Sally Beauty Brings Back COLORfest with New Product Launches and an Immersive Campus Tour This Fall

In addition to hundreds of new products and can't miss deals, COLORfest will feature an immersive 5-stop college campus experience in partnership with Her Campus Media.

PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off the heels of the inaugural celebration last Spring, Sally Beauty, the industry-leading destination for professional-quality hair color, hair care and nails, is bringing COLORfest back — this time taking the experience directly to college campuses.

Sally Beauty COLORfest

Sally Beauty first introduced COLORfest in March 2026 as a month-long celebration of hair and nails, headlined by a consumer pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles. The strategic activation reached thousands of new customers and delivered on the brand's mission to combine product discovery with experiential education proving Sally Beauty's unique position in the specialty retail landscape.

As Gen Z consumers head back to school, and as students look for inspiration and accessible beauty solutions, Sally Beauty is meeting them where they are. In partnership with Her Campus Media, a community-powered media and marketing ecosystem reaching the next generation of consumers, COLORfest on Campus is designed to inspire self-expression and to fuel students' confidence to achieve any hair or nail look from the comfort of their dorm; no salon required.

"COLORfest was always meant to be the beginning of something bigger, and this fall we're delivering on that promise," said Chris Kobus, Chief Marketing Officer at Sally Beauty. "With hundreds of new products to discover, category-first launches and an experience designed to meet the next generation of beauty enthusiasts on their own turf, COLORfest is Sally Beauty showing up for our community in a bigger, bolder way than ever before."

"Her Campus Media is beyond excited to team up with Sally Beauty to power the first-ever COLORfest on Campus tour this August," said Windsor Western, Co-Founder and President of Her Campus Media. "College is the ultimate destination for finding your community and exploring your identity, and this tour is all about giving students the tools to match that vibrant campus energy. By bringing Sally Beauty's professional-grade hair and nail solutions directly to the quad, we're empowering Gen Z to wear their school pride from head to toe with DIY solutions that deliver salon-quality results right in their dorm rooms."

Sally Beauty's COLORfest on Campus kicks off Aug. 18 in Florida with additional stops in Alabama and Texas throughout the month.

COLORfest events are completely free to attend. At each campus students can expect:

The wider COLORfest campaign kicks off on July 31 in Sally Beauty stores nationwide and across digital channels with exclusive offers and hundreds of new product launches from fan-favorite brands like Arctic Fox, ASP, Beauty Secrets, BTArtbox, Dashing Diva, Glamnetic, Nailboo, OPI, ion, XMONDO, Keracolor, KISS, IGK, Punky Colour, AS I AM, Chéribé, L3VEL3, Mielle, Not Your Mother's, Pacinos Signature Line, SexyHair, and Soapbox throughout the month of August.

In addition to its core categories centered around hair color, hair care, and nails, Sally Beauty is expanding deeper into skin and body care by exclusively introducing UK-based skincare brand, Q+A, to the US market in select stores and online starting July 31. The brand is known for results-driven skin, body, and hair care solutions with science-back ingredients. The depth of Sally Beauty's key category expansions and new solutions are focused on trend–driven shade discovery, product efficacy, and quality formulas to empower consumers to discover, experiment, and express themselves.

For more information about COLORfest on Campus events, follow Sally Beauty on Instagram.

*While supplies last

PR Contact:

Carolanne Coviello

Creative Media Marketing

[email protected]

212.979.8884

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

About Her Campus Media

Her Campus Media is the #1 next gen media and marketing ecosystem, reaching the next generation better than anyone else across its family of media brands and communities, including Her Campus, College Fashionista, InfluenceHer Collective, Spoon University, Campus Trendsetters, and Generation Hired, with a highly curated community of 120,000+ creators, influencers, ambassadors, and student journalists across 2,300+ colleges. Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs that drive consumer engagement and loyalty for the world's leading brands. Her Campus has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, Adweek's Campaign of the Year, and Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America among other accolades

SOURCE Sally Beauty