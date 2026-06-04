The retailer brings beauty, self-expression and celebration to Pride events nationwide through giveaways, immersive experiences and community engagement

PLANO, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the leading destination for professional-quality hair color and care, is celebrating Pride Month with community-focused activations in Los Angeles and New York City. The celebrations are part of the brand's ongoing Rooted in Success initiative, which launched in 2024 and is dedicated to uplifting and celebrating community. The campaign is part of Sally Beauty's broader mission to champion self-expression, confidence and inclusivity through beauty.

Sally Beauty Celebrates Pride Month with Community Activations Across LA and NYC

Throughout the month of June, Sally Beauty will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with product sampling, experiential moments to drive community-building, and giveaways designed to inspire consumers to express themselves boldly and authentically.

LOS ANGELES: WEHO PRIDE PARADE

On Sunday, June 7, 2026, Sally Beauty will support the WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California, via a sampling program where consumers will receive complimentary products and Sally Beauty gift cards. Parade attendees can find brand ambassadors in Sally Beauty shirts handing out full-size products starting at the parade's halfway point, around Santa Monica Blvd. & N. La Cienega Blvd beginning at 12pm PST. Featured products include China Glaze Nail Lacquer in various shades and Sally Beauty Gift Cards.

*while supplies last

NEW YORK CITY: NYC PRIDE MARCH

Then, on Sunday, June 28, 2026, Sally Beauty will bring an interactive experience to the NYC Pride March with its "Get the Beauty Scoop with Sally" activation featuring complimentary ice cream, beauty products and more. Parade attendees can find the Sally Beauty experience on 4th Ave, near the cross street of E 12th Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first 200 beauty enthusiasts who stop by will receive an exclusive VIP gift bag filled with Sally Beauty favorites from brands like Beauty Secrets, Strawberry Leopard, Eva NYC, Dashing Diva and Sally Hansen.

*while supplies last

"We believe beauty is a powerful form of self-expression and individuality," said Chris Kobus, Chief Marketing Officer at Sally Beauty. "Pride is an opportunity to celebrate creativity, confidence and community, and we're excited to connect with consumers where they are while continuing our commitment to fostering inclusivity through Rooted in Success."

During Pride Month, Sally Beauty celebrates LGBTQIA+ owned and founded brands - including Good Dye Young, Kaleidoscope, Madison Reed, and XMONDO - whose passion and originality inspire the beauty community. These founders turn self-expression into artistry, creating products that empower individuality, honor identity and invite everyone to shine.

To learn more about Sally Beauty's Pride Month programming, featured LGBTQIA+ owned or founded brands, and upcoming events, visit at SallyBeauty.com/events/ or follow @SallyBeauty on social media.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

SOURCE Sally Beauty