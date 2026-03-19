Sally Beauty Expands into Social Commerce with Launch on TikTok Shop

The beauty retailer builds on marketplace momentum to meet consumers where discovery and beauty culture collide

PLANO, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the industry-leading destination for professional-quality hair color, hair care and nails, is expanding into social commerce with the launch of Sally Beauty on TikTok Shop. The move marks the latest step in the retailer's expanding marketplace strategy and continued focus on discovery-driven shopping experiences.

Sally Beauty on TikTok Shop

The launch builds on Sally Beauty's growing success across digital marketplaces and delivery platforms, reflecting how today's beauty consumer discovers, engages with and purchases products. By bringing Sally Beauty to TikTok Shop, the retailer is meeting customers where beauty culture thrives — within creator communities and highly engaging social platforms.

Sally Beauty launched on TikTok Shop on March 10, and is continuing to expand its presence, with over a thousand products expected to roll out in the coming weeks. The assortment includes Sally Beauty-exclusive brands such as Beauty Secrets, Beyond the Zone, ion, Proclaim, and Silk Elements, alongside fan-favorite national brands including Sauce Beauty, with Iroiro and Andis planned to join as the assortment evolves.



"As social media continues to reshape how customers discover and shop for beauty, bringing Sally Beauty to TikTok shop felt like a natural next step," said Chris Kobus, Chief Marketing Officer at Sally Beauty. "We're excited to continue meeting consumers where they are, with the professional-quality products they already trust."

"Launching on TikTok Shop reinforces Sally Beauty's broader marketplace momentum," said Jamie Columbus, Vice President of eCommerce at Sally Beauty. "We have seen strong double-digit year-over-year growth across digital channels, including Amazon and delivery marketplaces like Uber Eats, where we recently celebrated one year of partnership, as we continue expanding how customers discover and access our products."



TikTok Shop will feature a curated variety of Sally Beauty products, with pricing aligned with SallyBeauty.com, along with select platform-exclusive promotions and participation in TikTok Shop events. Orders placed through TikTok Shop will ship directly from Sally Beauty's distribution centers, with most orders fulfilled same day or next business day via standard FedEx delivery.

As the assortment continues to expand, Sally Beauty's presence on TikTok Shop reflects the brand's broader commitment to evolving its commerce ecosystem — bringing professional-quality products into the spaces where beauty culture is discovered, shared and shopped.



For more information, visit SallyBeauty.com or discover the brand on TikTok Shop.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

SOURCE Sally Beauty