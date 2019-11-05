Sally Beauty Expands ‘Color Before You Commit’ ColorView™ AI Technology to Mobile App and to In-Store Experience in 500 Locations Nationwide

"Sally Beauty customers over-index on mobile phone shopping and are hair color enthusiasts," said JC Johnson, group vice president, digital commerce, strategy and insights. "We are excited to provide a fun experience that allows our customers to dynamically try on color before they commit to a hair transformation. They can try it, share it, buy it, save it, or start all over again, with dozens of our best products."

The technology allows consumers to virtually try on hair color and makeup before purchasing, creating a more confident shopping experience. ColorView™ queries the user's preferences and goals, then matches them to recommended product categories and shades. The user can then virtually try on the products and selected shades through real-time Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality hair and makeup color technology. "The app uses a framework that allows us to build once and publish to multiple app stores," said Joe Brenner, group vice president & chief information officer. "The app accomplishes Augmented Reality by using a proprietary set of Artificial Intelligence libraries to perform facial recognition, facial mapping and real-time biometric tracking using our customer's smartphone."

When a customer tries a product using the AI technology, it is automatically added to her shopping list with options to 'Add to Cart,' and 'Save for Later,' allowing customers to purchase multiple products to create a complete look.

The innovative technology aggregates product recommendations from Sally Beauty's extensive product offerings with hair brands such as Ion®, Arctic Fox™, Wella® and Good Dye Young. The makeup capabilities feature COL-LAB and Ardell® product items for virtual try-on. Additional items for purchase are recommended during the consultation, including gloves, brushes or bowls, so shoppers can bring their virtual hair color and makeup look to life at home.

The experience will be expanded to additional stores in coming months and is already available in both the Android and Apple app stores.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

