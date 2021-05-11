Sally Beauty Holdings Appoints Ellery Fisher as Group Vice President of E-commerce and Digital

Fisher joins the team with a vision to further drive Sally Beauty Holdings' strategic digital efforts; inspiring a sense of community for digital shoppers by driving interaction and engagement across platforms. His aim is to lead by collaborating cross-functionally towards a shared mission: enhancing and growing the omni-channel shopping experience through innovative solutions based on customer and stylist behaviors, needs, and preferences.

"The digital experience is rapidly changing and more important to our customers than ever before. It is the front door to our brand, and customers expect a seamless and integrated experience across all our channels," said Chris Brickman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Sally Beauty Holdings. "Ellery is a proven leader with exceptional experience growing and scaling top organizations in e-commerce. We are excited for Ellery to bring his impressive e-retail, brand e-commerce, and marketplace knowledge to Sally Beauty Holdings to help drive our omni-channel efforts."

Before joining Sally Beauty Holdings, Fisher was the Vice President of E-commerce and Financial Services for H-E-B where he led the business to first-time profitability and grew market share. Previously, he held various leadership roles with companies including Kraft Heinz, Walmart, Amazon, and Target. Fisher is a graduate of the University of Minnesota where he earned his bachelor's degree in International Relations.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates approximately 5,000 stores, including 142 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

