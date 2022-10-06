Sally Beauty Holdings Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Now and Every Day

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty Holdings, the leader in professional hair color, has an ambitious corporate purpose: to inspire a more colorful, confident, and welcoming world. The beauty retailer sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty and Cosmo Prof businesses. The retailer's purpose lives in the products it carries, the education it provides, and most importantly, in honoring and supporting its diverse group of consumers and employees. Sally Beauty Holdings is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and supporting the Hispanic community year-round through a holistic approach for both consumers and employees.

Sally Beauty continues to expand its product assortment to reflect consumer needs and support the Hispanic community. The retailer currently carries 17 Hispanic owned or founded brands such as It's a 10 Haircare, Honey Baby Naturals, Mini Mani Moo, Novex, and Suavecito. It's a 10 Haircare Founder Carolyn Aronson shared, "Cosmo Prof was my very first distributor. They believed in our Miracle Leave-In product and brought it to the market. They were the ones who invited It's a 10 Haircare to the party, and we've been dancing with Sally Beauty ever since."

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, consumers can navigate a landing page dedicated to Hispanic owned or founded products at SallyBeauty.com/HispanicHeritage . This year, the retailer revamped the page to highlight Sally Beauty Holdings associates across its omnichannel shopping experience. "It's extremely important to not only support our Hispanic consumer, from professionals to DIYers, but also to support our Hispanic associates, to make sure they feel seen, heard, and encouraged along their career path," said Gabriel Trujillo, Vice President, Consumer Marketing at Sally Beauty Holdings.

To further bring the retailer's purpose and values to life for associates, Sally Beauty Holdings launched 4 Employee Resource Groups (ERG) in March 2022 (Hispanic, Black, Women, and LGBTQ+) with plans to add additional ERGs in the future. These groups provide a safe and supportive environment for all associates to offer feedback and ideas, support customer strategies, and assist Sally Beauty Holdings with identifying new, innovative approaches.

The Hispanic ERG chapter, Somos SBH, fosters an inclusive environment where Hispanic associates can reach their full potential personally and professionally. The group works with and inspires Hispanic customers and associates, sharing opportunities for success and raising cultural awareness. As of August 2022, 22% of Sally Beauty Holdings associates identify as Hispanic. "Hispanic culture is a part of who we are. It makes us unique, influences how we behave, what we believe in, how we celebrate, and how we live," shared Trujillo.

Somos SBH secured the retailer's first partnership with the Hispanic Federation , the nation's premier Latino nonprofit membership organization with a mission to empower and advance the Hispanic community. "Hispanic Federation (HF) thanks Sally Beauty Holdings for its contribution to CREAR Futuros, HF's groundbreaking college success initiative which uses peer mentors to provide a community of care to first-generation Latino college students, setting them up for success," said Brent Wilkes, Hispanic Federation Senior Vice President for Institutional Development. "It makes perfect sense to honor CREAR Futuros and establish this brand-new partnership as we together celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which highlights the contributions, culture, and success of Hispanic/Latino Americans in the U.S. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Sally Beauty Holdings in 2023 and beyond as we together celebrate and empower Latino communities nationwide."

"Sally Beauty Holdings is proud to support the Hispanic community of consumers and associates today and every day," said Jose Gamio, Head of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIB) at Sally Beauty Holdings. Learn more about the retailer's DIB efforts by visiting https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/our-company/diversity-inclusion-and-belonging .

