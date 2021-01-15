Sally Beauty Holdings Delivers Immersive Beauty Experiences from Anywhere with Salesforce

As salons closed and customers prioritized health and safety in response to the pandemic, DIY hair color and care gained popularity, leading to a surge in beauty supply demand. This new normal came with new expectations, leading Sally Beauty Holdings, comprised of the Sally Beauty Supply and Cosmo Prof businesses, to scale its ecommerce platforms and create new ways to engage with its community.

Sally Beauty Holdings quickly launched new digital shopping options, educational experiences and support for its customers. In addition to Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) and ecommerce ship-from-store capabilities available at Sally Beauty, and same day delivery available at Cosmo Prof, the retailer also launched curbside pick-up for both brands to deepen customer relationships by allowing customers to shop the way they feel most safe and comfortable.

By partnering with Salesforce, Sally Beauty Holdings is powering connected shopping experiences with:

Commerce Cloud : Sally Beauty Holdings was able to quickly scale its online store on Commerce Cloud to accommodate the unprecedented surge in demand from both consumers and its professional stylist community by launching new shopping options and helping distributor sales consultants transition to virtual consulting online and on social media. With Order Management , Sally Beauty has real-time visibility over store inventory to prevent customers from purchasing out of stock items. This program also allows the retailer to send notifications to customers and partners when their products are ready for pickup.

: Sally Beauty Holdings was able to quickly scale its online store on Commerce Cloud to accommodate the unprecedented surge in demand from both consumers and its professional stylist community by launching new shopping options and helping distributor sales consultants transition to virtual consulting online and on social media. With , Sally Beauty has real-time visibility over store inventory to prevent customers from purchasing out of stock items. This program also allows the retailer to send notifications to customers and partners when their products are ready for pickup. Marketing Cloud : With Marketing Cloud, the Sally Beauty Holdings team stayed connected with their customers through social media and email to provide updates around store statuses, curbside pick-up, alternative shopping options and inventory. With the integration of Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud, customers received targeted emails based on purchase behaviors and interests, with content and education focused on their DIY needs.

: With Marketing Cloud, the Sally Beauty Holdings team stayed connected with their customers through social media and email to provide updates around store statuses, curbside pick-up, alternative shopping options and inventory. With the integration of Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud, customers received targeted emails based on purchase behaviors and interests, with content and education focused on their DIY needs. Service Cloud: To handle the spike in customer service requests, Sally Beauty Holdings launched service bots on its website. This addition greatly improved the customer experience by optimizing the customer service team's response time.

"Working with Salesforce allowed us to keep up with the surge in online demand for salon-quality DIY beauty products and resources by leveraging our stores' inventory, while also maintaining opportunities for our store associates to continue working during this difficult time," said Mary Beth Edwards, SVP, CIO & CTO, Sally Beauty. "We look forward to launching additional digital innovations for our customers and salon professionals as we continue to navigate the pandemic and adapt in 2021."

"Reaching customers and retaining loyalty have become more difficult than ever for brands. Not only are they challenged by the need to fulfill large online orders but to deliver connected, immersive experiences across all touchpoints," said Lidiane Jones, CEO, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. "With Commerce Cloud, Sally Beauty Holdings has delivered just that -- immerse, seamless experiences that drive strong customer loyalty. We're honored and excited to be a part of Sally Beauty Holdings' digital transformation, as they create engaging digital experiences beyond the buy button and at scale."

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates more than 5,000 stores, including 143 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

