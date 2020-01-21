Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces New Digital Leadership Team

"We are thrilled to add Kevin and Vanathy to the team to start leveraging their extensive expertise in ecommerce as Sally Beauty continues its digital transformation. They will take us to the next level in our drive for a consumer-driven digital environment that operates seamlessly in partnership with our stores and supply chain," said Chris Brickman, Chief Executive of Sally Beauty Holdings.

Metz will lead the ambitious growth plan of all North American digital commerce businesses. This includes the websites for Sally Beauty and Cosmo Prof ®, mobile apps, portals, integrations with physical retail stores and third-party online marketplaces. Metz comes to Sally Beauty with two decades of experience in helping organizations build digital commerce capabilities that led to increased revenue while maximizing customer engagement and loyalty. He was most recently Chief Marketing and Digital Officer with Stuller, following e-commerce leadership positions at Ulta Beauty, Yankee Candle and Cache.

As VP of Digital Product, Lakshmi will be responsible for the digital guest experience and digital product roadmap across all Sally Beauty Holdings digital activities. Lakshmi joins Sally Beauty with more than 10 years of experience in in-store and online product management. She also has a proven track record of growing customer retention through mobile-first strategies. Lakshmi was most recently Sr. Director of Digital Product at Walmart, following extensive digital product leadership experience at Pier One, Academy Sports, and Frontgate.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

