Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces New Marketing Leadership Team

"We're delighted to integrate these proven marketing leaders into Sally Beauty Holdings as we forge ahead toward upcoming initiatives. I look forward to working with them to deliver significant success and growth through the rest of 2020 and beyond," said Carolyne Guss, Group Vice President of Marketing.

Lukban will own the planning and development of omni-channel content, media strategy, social media and customer acquisition engagement. She joins SBH with more than a decade of experience with Revlon, where she most recently served as VP of Ecommerce and Digital Marketing. As a high-performing CPG marketing executive with global experience in Asia, Canada and the US; she has also held marketing leadership roles in Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Del Monte Philippines.

Torrey will be responsible for bringing the brands to life creatively across all channels, through campaign development, digital experience, store design and creative production. Torrey comes to SBH with over 18 years of experience in developing highly successful brands and award-winning campaigns for startups, political campaigns and Fortune 500 companies. Torrey was most recently Head of Creative at Soma Intimates and TellTale, following creative and principal roles at Lane Bryant, Land's End and MayDay Design.

Jones will drive the overall category strategy, marketing calendar and operational execution for SBH, focusing on growing our owned brands, enhancing our marketing operations execution, field marketing and store operations, as well as vendor strategy. Jones has 20 years of experience in brand strategy and marketing, shopper marketing, innovation, strategic alliances, promotions and celebrity engagement. Most recently, Jones was a principal consultant at Denneen & Company for ExxonMobil Corporation, and has held marketing leadership roles at Interstate Batteries, Inc., Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, and Frito-Lay, Inc. (a division of PepsiCo.).

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

