Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Recognized by Women’s Forum of New York for Advancing Gender Parity in the Boardroom

"Sally Beauty Holdings takes the utmost pride in having a board composition of more than 40 percent women and truly believes their contributions have been imperative to meeting our strategic business goals," said Chris Brickman, president and chief executive officer. "We're honored to be recognized by the Women's Forum and are inspired by the strong female representation in the boardroom throughout corporate America."

Sally Beauty Holdings' board of directors currently comprises 12 exceptional leaders – five of whom are women – who bring decades of expertise in areas ranging from finance, consumer retail and executive management.

"Sally Beauty Holdings is among an extraordinary group of companies leading the charge towards gender parity in the boardroom," said Janice Ellig, CEO of the Ellig Group and Chair and Founder of the Breakfast of Corporate Champions. "The Women's Forum takes great pride in recognizing companies like Sally Beauty Holdings who are accelerating the advancement of women onto corporate boards."

The Women's Forum brings together thought leaders and change-makers including CEOs, board directors and government officials in support of one shared goal – achieving 50/50 gender parity in the boardroom by 2025. The Breakfast of Corporate Champions honors S&P 500/ F1000 companies who measurably exceed the national average of female-held board seats.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,061 stores, including 159 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

About the Women's Forum of New York

The Women's Forum of New York is the city's premier organization of women leaders. The invitation-only membership of more than 500 women represents the highest levels of achievement across all professional sectors from finance to fine arts. The organization is dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership through programs which enrich members' lives both personally and professionally, through The Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by extreme adversity to resume their education, and through the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 6,500 outstanding women leaders in over 74 Forums around the world.

