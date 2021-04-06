Sally Beauty Holdings Supports Female Entrepreneurs Through Cultivate Program

Sally Beauty has a long history of supporting and launching female-founded businesses. It was the first national beauty retailer to distribute popular women-owned hair care brands like Made Beautiful and Mielle Organics. Providing widespread distribution of these brands from their earliest days helped accelerate their businesses into becoming some of the most well-known and loved hair care brands sold today. Continuing this legacy, Sally Beauty Holdings launched Cultivate - For Women by Women in 2018 as a business accelerator program to help female beauty entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

"We have always recognized a need for female entrepreneurs to have a platform to effectively expand their businesses," said JC Johnson, Group Vice President, Digital Strategy and Innovation, Sally Beauty Holdings. "We are proud of the four incredible brands and are excited to be part of their journey. We look forward to partnering with many more emerging brands and female entrepreneurs in the future!"

This year's finalists consisted of an inspiring and accomplished group of female-founders. As part of the retailer's commitment to invest in emerging brands, Sally Beauty Holdings chose to support all four deserving female-founders because their products are unique and each fills a current gap in the market. Sally Beauty Holdings rewarded the Cultivate Cohort brands with business grants worth a combined total of $60,000 and exclusive access to a virtual 4-week retail readiness boot camp that culminated with a pitch presentation. During the virtual presentation, each brand received valuable feedback from key leaders such as Chief Executive Officer Chris Brickman, Chief Merchandising Officer Pam Kohn, Sally Beauty President John Goss, and Cosmo Prof President Mark Spinks. In addition to distribution, Sally Beauty will be putting Marketing support against all of the brands through its social, digital, e-commerce, and in-store channels, where applicable.

2020 Cultivate Cohort Brands:

UniQurl – Formulated for kinky curls, Registered Nurse Alexis Stanley developed UniQurl's hair care line to serve a hair type that has traditionally lacked options. Each product is designed to maintain and nourish naturally kinky hair to reveal its unique curl patterns with gentle cleansers, powerful moisturizers, and silkening conditioning agents like Aloe Vera, Mint, Coconut, and Almond. Infused with natural and organic ingredients, UniQurl products melt away stubborn tangles with minimal effort while improving elasticity and shine.

The following products are available in select Sally Beauty stores & online at SallyBeauty.com and CosmoProfBeauty.com



UniQurl AloeMint 2-in-1 Conditioning Shampoo





UniQurl AloeMint 2-in-1 Silkening Deep Conditioner





UniQurl Aloe & Coconut 4-in-1 Styler





UniQurl Aloe & Almond Moisture Sealing Hair Oil

Peculiar Roots — Driven by their passion to see consumers with locs and natural hair receive the pampering and care they deserve, Carl and Tara Darnley set out to create Peculiar Roots. The buildup free hair care collection conditions, cleanses, and moisturizes the hair and scalp with a flake-free formula.

The following products are available in select Sally Beauty stores & online at SallyBeauty.com and CosmoProfBeauty.com:



Braids, Locs & Twist Firm Hold Pomade





Nourishing & Conditioning Hair Oil





Cherry Blossom Refresher Spray with Rose Water





Clarifying & Detox Charcoal Shampoo





Flaxseed Styling Mousse

Pattie Yankee Products — Celebrity nail artist Pattie Yankee , one of the most sought-after nail experts in the industry, is taking DIY nails to the next level with her line of quick nail extension solutions. Inspire Nails are easy to apply and just as easy to remove without damaging the natural nail. The clear and natural nail extensions serve as a blank canvas suitable for any nail polish, gel polish, or nail art. Featuring a super hold adhesive that requires no glue.

The following products are available in select Sally Beauty stores & online at SallyBeauty.com and CosmoProfBeauty.com:



Inspire 24 DIY Pre-Glued Clear Almond Nails





Inspire 24 DIY Pre-Glued Natural Square Nails

True + Pure Texture – Celebrity stylist, natural hair expert, and salon owner, Pekela Riley, was inspired to create a line of products made for women of color from diverse backgrounds. She created a luxury collection of natural-looking hair extensions specifically designed to blend in with multicultural hair. True + Pure Texture ponytail and clip ins are meticulously crafted to develop beautiful, natural hair textures that blend kinks, coils, curls, and waves.

The following products are available online at SallyBeauty.com and CosmoProfBeauty.com:



Jasmine Coil Ponytail (16 inch)





Jasmine Coil Clip In (12 inch)





Jasmine Coil Clip In (16 inch)

For more information about the Cultivate Cohort, visit Sallybeauty.com/cultivate.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates more than 5,000 stores, including 143 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

