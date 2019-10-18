Sally Beauty Increases Investments in North Texas and Surrounding Areas

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) today announced plans to expand its investment in North Texas and the surrounding communities.

The company is investing in new talent and capabilities in digital commerce, brand marketing and strategy and global sourcing. As part of this effort, approximately 40 new positions will be created at the Company's Denton, Texas headquarters. The new expert capabilities will support both the Sally Beauty Supply retail beauty business and the Beauty Systems Group wholesale distribution beauty business.

The Company also announced the planned remodel of approximately 100 Sally Beauty Supply stores in the North Texas region, with stores in communities surrounding Dallas-Fort Worth being upgraded consistent with Sally Beauty Supply's recent concept store test in Las Vegas.

An additional 75 stores in communities surrounding the North Texas area will be remodeled or relocated depending on market assessments and negotiations with landlords as part of Sally Beauty Supply's store operations transformation efforts.

Finally, the previously announced opening of a new 500,000 square foot automated distribution node in Denton County, Texas, is on track for opening by March 2020. The operation will create 270 new jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"The combination of new expertise, new digital capabilities, refreshed stores and an efficient supply chain all support a great experience for our customers and will contribute to our growth. We are making the investments necessary to drive the success of Sally Beauty for the long-term and North Texas is at the center of our efforts," said Aaron Alt, President of Sally Beauty Supply and Chief Financial Officer.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,089 stores, including 179 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

