Sally Beauty Invites Consumers to Celebrate Beauty at Home and Skip the Salon with New Holiday Campaign

DENTON, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Sally Beauty , the industry-leading destination for professional-quality hair color, hair care, and nails is helping consumers achieve affordable hairstyles and nail looks at home - no salon required. The Holiday Beauty at Home campaign recently launched, reaching beauty lovers early and inviting them to celebrate more and spend less with wallet-friendly products, expert advice, and can't-miss deals through December.

Sally Beauty's Ultimate Holiday Shopping Guide features expert tips and influencer picks with inspiration from the pros. Consumers will discover exclusive product recommendations from top influencers like Dee Castle , Alyssa Marie , Kelly Strack , Jenny Solares , Sarah Haider , and easy to follow tutorials from Sally Experts Monae Everett, Gregory Patterson , and Juli Russell . Learn about tips for styling natural hair, mastering the art of voluminous waves, making press on nails last longer, sparkly gel manicure trends to try now, and more. Product highlights and gifting recommendations include but are not limited to:

The retailer is offering can't-miss deals on its curated assortment of quality products, making it easier and more affordable to skip the salon and get ready at home this holiday season. Early Black Friday deals kicked off in November so consumers can save on beauty favorites with deals building up to Black Friday and continuing through December.

"At Sally Beauty, we believe that beauty should be empowering, expressive, and accessible to everyone," said Chris Kobus, Chief Marketing Officer at Sally Beauty. "This holiday season, we're helping consumers stress less and shine more by bringing expert tips, trend-driven inspiration, and incredible value right to their homes. We are proud to be the all-inclusive one stop shop for affordable hair and nail looks- no salon required."

As consumers look for trend-driven inspiration to get ready for the holidays, Sally Beauty tapped into two of Pinterest's most popular 2025 trends: Coffee Aesthetic and Dark Feminine Energy . The retailer curated shoppable mood boards with products to translate these trends into everyday looks from espresso-inspired tones to dark, moody shades. Sally Beauty has everything consumers need to achieve these trend-driven looks at home.

To further amplify the Holiday Beauty at Home campaign, Sally Beauty is the official brand partner of Brandy & Monica's "The Boy is Mine" U.S. Tour, showcasing holiday hair and nail inspiration fans can easily achieve at home. This partnership celebrates music, culture, and self-expression, positioning Sally Beauty as the destination for bold, confident beauty, inspired by icons who define an era. Details of the partnership include promotion at all concert tour stops and a digital storytelling campaign across Sally Beauty social channels, featuring giveaways, influencer content, and beauty moments inspired by the tour.

To learn more about Sally Beauty's Holiday Beauty at Home campaign and to shop the can't-miss deals, visit SallyBeauty.com/Holiday-Gifts.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH ), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L'Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika® and Moroccanoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com .

