Sally Beauty Is Empowering Consumers to Color And Style Their Hair Like Never Before

Inspired by consumer demand, Studio By Sally is a groundbreaking teaching salon and retail concept with an education-first mindset

DENTON, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With its burgeoning shelves of professional-quality products and educational expertise that ignites creativity and a desire to experiment, Sally Beauty has always been a mecca for beauty and hair color DIYers.

Fueled by this DIY-centric spirit – and inspired by the increasing number of consumers taking their hair into their own hands – an inspirational, consumer-driven DIY hair salon and concept store was born.

Studio By Sally's grand opening is on March 23, 2023, in the retailer's very own backyard of Denton, Texas, one of the nation's fastest-growing cities known for its universities, artsy boutiques, and buzzy creative energy. Studio By Sally's mission: to engage, educate, and empower.

At Studio By Sally, consumers can shop for professional-quality hair color and beauty products; and participate in hands-on education through an innovative "teaching salon" concept. Licensed stylist-educators help consumers choose the right product, then teach them how to apply, customize and achieve salon-quality looks that range from all-over color, lightening and root touch-ups, to styling and more. Studio By Sally crafted a robust service menu built on the most popular techniques and styles that consumers want to learn and do at home.

"Consumers today are creative and savvy," shared John Goss, Sally Beauty's President. "They know they can achieve great hair at home and are hungry for knowledge to help them do it. It's in our DNA to empower consumers and help grow their confidence when it comes to coloring and caring for their hair. We created Studio By Sally to help take them to the next level in their DIY hair journeys."

Wherever consumers are on that journey, all are welcome at Studio By Sally. "Demystifying the hair coloring process is the key barrier to unlocking a successful DIY journey for consumers," said Brenda Rutenber, Sally Beauty's Group Vice President of Stores. "That's why having a licensed stylist-educator there at every step of the process – from choosing the right color and developer to mixing and customizing it – is key. The teaching salon model combined with the shoppable retail portion of the store makes the concept so unique." Consumers can also record their services to play back at home whenever they need a refresher.

Whether consumers are coloring their roots for the first time, looking to master a bouncy blowout, or just starting to experiment with defined wash-and-go curls, there are so many ways to learn and shop at Studio By Sally.

One-on-one services and small group sessions are fun and interactive – consumers will leave with a finished style and the know-how to create it at home. Free workshops and events, steered by top industry brands, demonstrate key techniques like the secret to flawless beach waves or discovering and enhancing different hair types.

Studio By Sally was designed with an education-first mindset. Informative, carefully-curated touchpoints exist throughout the store to aid consumers' shopping experience. "We wanted to help our consumers learn while they navigate and shop our vast assortment of professional-quality products," said Rutenber. "For example, a textured hair care aisle offers a prompt to help consumers discover their curl type, and the aisle of lighteners leads with helpful techniques for using hair bleach. Each area was designed to provide helpful DIY education throughout the shopping journey."

Studio By Sally's premiere location opening kicks off with a weekend full of events, featuring demos from best-in-beauty brands like Wella Professionals and Dashing Diva, product samples, giveaways, and more. Sally Beauty plans to roll out five additional Studio By Sally locations by the end of 2023.

"We know our consumers are looking for ways to shop and live smarter," said Goss. "By connecting them with licensed stylist-educators who will teach them to color and style their own hair, we are empowering them to save both money and time long-term."

Learn more here: www.sallybeauty.com/studio-by-sally

Studio By Sally

2520 W. University Drive

Denton, TX 76201

940-287-2111

Store Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 AM – 8 PM, Sundays 11 AM – 7 PM

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

SOURCE Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.