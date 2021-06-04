Sally Beauty Is On A Mission To Normalize Self-Expression with New Campaign: "YOU by Sally" featuring Musician & TikTok Star Heather Chelan

Vivid, bright shades are the fastest growing hair color category at Sally Beauty. During January- March 2021, Sally Beauty's US and Canada vivid hair color grew by approximately 53%, with vivid hair color representing approximately 27% of total color sales. "Interest in vivid hair color was already rising, but the pandemic brought a heightened sense of self-expression with our consumer - they were emboldened to try something new," said Sally Beauty Holding Group Vice President, Marketing, Carolyne Guss. "As the country opens up, we want to encourage consumers and DIY enthusiasts to continue this journey of self-expression through hair color. Hair color is not just about covering grays, it is also a tool for creativity." A category that was once considered niche, has become mainstream.

To bring the transformative power of color to life, Sally Beauty partnered with Heather Chelan for its latest campaign, "YOU by Sally." Heather, a Seattle-born and London-based TikTok creator and musician, has always loved to express herself through her appearance and music. The pandemic drove her to look at her content in a new way by bringing forth short "PSA" style videos. This past March, Heather posted a video that went viral and garnered over 7.9M views on TikTok. In the 15-second clip, she sang about how " Having Colored Hair Doesn't Make You Unprofessional. " The simple yet direct video had a thought-provoking refrain: that bold hair colors have no impact on peoples' professional abilities. "I've been turned down for many jobs based on my hair color, but self-expression shouldn't come with boundaries," said Heather Chelan.

Heather's mantra spoke to Sally Beauty's core values and inspired the retailer to take immediate action by collaborating to develop a full version of the song titled, " Colored Hair ;" which serves as an anthem and rally cry for Sally Beauty's new campaign " YOU by Sally " starring Heather herself. In addition to the 30 second spot, a full length version was also created.

Alongside Heather, the "YOU by Sally" campaign features a diverse and unexpected cast of influencers who help bring the message to life. Partners include popular "granfluencer" Baddie Winkle who has over 3.5M Instagram followers, professional dancer Marquese "NonStop" Scott, Non-Profit Founder & LGBTQ+ advocate Brian Terada, musician Grace Kelly, American Ninja Warrior contestant, Sally Crew member, and mom Charity Grace, Registered Pediatric Nurse Glecy Baquirin, and to round out the cast, Sally Beauty CEO Christian Brickman, a long-standing supporter of self-expression at both the corporate and store associate level.

"Having colored hair is commonplace here at Sally Beauty, but we know that not every workplace is as expressive. When we re-shared Heather's original video, it was eye-opening to see how many folks within our community have felt judged for being themselves," said Sally Beauty Holdings CEO, Christian Brickman. "It was a no-brainer to partner up with Heather, and work together to make self-expression 'the norm.' I enjoyed the discussions my new hair color sparked with employees and even strangers. Similarly, we hope the video becomes a catalyst for more conversation."

The team brought in esteemed Director Dewey Nicks and COMPany Films production to work in partnership with its creative communications and public relations agency, Praytell. Dewey's work in commercials, documentary and feature films have cemented his legacy as one of the most prominent American visual storytellers. "With Heather's hit song as the inspiration, we went boldly and happily into a bright polychromatic shoot fest to show that colored hair makes everyone's world a little bit better," Dewey adds.

Sally Beauty believes this message of empowerment will resonate, and is launching the campaign on June 4 across video streaming platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Pinterest. The full version of "Colored Hair" will also be released on Sally Beauty's Spotify playlist . In addition, Sally Beauty is partnering with TikTok to feature a special cut of "Colored Hair" on the digital platform.

"With our assortment, DIY education initiatives, and now this new, bold campaign - simply put, we are THE hair color destination," says Sally Beauty Holdings CEO, Christian Brickman, definitively.

Standing apart from its competition, Sally Beauty is a one-stop-shop for all at-home hair color needs, with over 1200 salon-quality shade options. Customers can choose from over 250 vibrant, bright shades and over 950 gray coverage shades in-store and online. Today, Sally Beauty further reinforces this with the launch of its new campaign, " YOU by Sally. "

