Sally Beauty launches customer experience management program with SMG to uncover customer insights and drive engagement

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer experience management, employee experience and brand research partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new partnership with global beauty products retailer Sally Beauty. The iconic specialty retailer chose SMG for the actionable insights delivered through its technology platform and industry-leading professional services.

Sally Beauty is the world's largest distributor and retailer of salon-quality hair color, hair care, nails, salon and beauty supplies. With more than 3,700 Sally Beauty stores and 1,300 stores in the Beauty Systems Group network, Sally Beauty services both retail consumers and salon professionals with up to 10,000 products from professional lines and an extensive selection of proprietary merchandise.

Seeking to better understand and act on insights garnered from its retail and digital customer journey, Sally Beauty is implementing a customer experience management program. Using SMG VisitView, a location-level CX survey, Sally Beauty is capturing customer feedback across its retail locations through a post-purchase email invitation.

To keep pace with the continued growth of its e-commerce business, Sally Beauty is using SMG eTrack to capture feedback from both purchasers and non-purchasers about the online shopping experience, measure satisfaction and evaluate conversion rates. Following delivery, the retailer is using SMG PostShip—a post-fulfillment feedback tool—to measure order accuracy, timing and delivery satisfaction.

With multi-channel feedback data delivered via the smg360® reporting dashboard and mobile app, employees get a holistic view of key customer experience metrics and store leaders have anytime access to local customer feedback, role-based reporting and intuitive dashboards.

"At the end of the day, it's about listening to your customers, turning that feedback into actionable insights and giving your employees the tools they need to make changes," said SMG Chairman and CEO Andy Fromm. "We're honored to be working with the team at Sally Beauty, and we look forward to helping them use customer insights to take their business to the next level."

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,129 stores, including 180 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

