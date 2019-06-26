Sally Beauty Launches New Mobile App in Support of 15 Million Loyalty Members

The Sally Beauty app highlights Sally Beauty's rewards program, enabling users to easily track their points and access reward certificates for quick redemption both through the app and in store. The app also incorporates many features of the recently redesigned Sally Beauty website, including special offers designed specifically for hair color and beauty needs. App users will now have the ability to shop on-the-go directly from the app with free shipping for orders of $25 or more, and pull up previous orders to restock on their favorite products.

"Sally Beauty is altering the way consumers shop for hair color and care by personalizing their Sally shopping experience and providing convenience right in the palm of their hands," said Aaron Alt, President of Sally Beauty Supply. "Our new app uses innovation to educate and support our passionate consumer base to meet all of their beauty needs in real-time."

The mobile app is available for consumers to download for both iOS and android, having already achieved almost 90,000 downloads while being developed in stealth mode. To learn more, visit www.sallybeauty.com/app.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,106 stores, including 180 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone®and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

