SALLY BEAUTY LAUNCHES Sally Beauty Cultivate - For Women By Women

DENTON, Texas, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the largest retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, today announced the launch of Sally Beauty Cultivate - For Women by Women, a business accelerator program to help women beauty entrepreneurs grow their business. With an established track record of supporting emerging products and entrepreneurs before they were household names, Sally Beauty is actively looking for innovative hair care products and brands that will address the needs of their customers. "We are thrilled to launch the Sally Beauty Cultivate program," said Carrie McDermott, President of Sally Beauty. "We continue to be inspired by all of the terrific women entrepreneurs we have met over the years and believe in supporting women who are developing products to make her best accessory, her hair, even better."

Beginning today, Sally Beauty will accept entries from female-owned hair care brands who are looking to expand their business. The top brand will receive $25,000 in financial support, product distribution at SallyBeauty.com, and mentorship from the Sally Beauty team as well as some of their brand's famous business owners. They will also receive the opportunity to get their product directly into the hands of high demand beauty influencers at one of Sally Beauty's monthly influencer events.

Recognizing a need for female consumers to have access to natural-based hair products and for female entrepreneurs to have a platform, Sally Beauty was the first national beauty retailer to provide distribution to popular female-owned hair care brands including Made Beautiful, Mielle Organics, The Mane Choice and Arctic Fox, to name just a few. Additionally, Sally was the first to launch an exclusive ingredient range with Carol's Daughter called the Pracaxi Nectar Collection. Providing distribution support to these brands from the start helped their businesses to grow into being some of the most well-known and loved hair care brands sold today. Jamira Johnson, VP Digital and Innovation at Sally Beauty commented, "Sally Beauty has a long history of collaborating with women entrepreneurs to help launch their brands in our stores and online. We're excited to identify the next wave of women entrepreneurs and help support them through the Sally Beauty Cultivate program." She continues, "We believe there is so much hair care innovation happening every day in women's homes, salons, and communities, and we want to encourage that innovation to thrive and grow."

Sally Beauty has a long history of supporting female-owned hair care businesses with nearly 1 in 3 sales supporting hair care and hair color brands created or owned by women and 1 in 5 textured hair sales supporting brands founded by African American women. "Sally is a great retail partner as they have been supportive of the Mielle Brand since the very beginning," states Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez. "Sally works with our brand in creative ways that are beneficial for both Mielle and Sally's brand."

Now, Sally Beauty is looking for the next big hair care brand founded by a woman with their Sally Beauty Cultivate – For Women By Women program. If you think you have the next innovative product in hair care, you can visit www.sallybeauty.com/cultivate to enter between June 18th and July 18th.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.9 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,175 stores, including approximately 182 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair, skin, and nails through professional lines such as OPI®, China Glaze®, Wella®, Clairol®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®, as well as an extensive selection of proprietary merchandise. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Aquage®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

