The beauty retailer is expanding its vibrant bright hair color offering with high-impact, hydrating formulas from top brands.

DENTON, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty, the leading destination for salon-quality hair color, hair care, and nail products, is thrilled to announce an exclusive retail partnership with XMONDO Color. The renowned hair color line is under the umbrella of XMONDO Hair, founded by professional hairstylist and viral social media sensation Brad Mondo . With over 1,300 shades of hair color available online and in-store, Sally Beauty continues to be at the forefront of the color category.

Sally Beauty Secures Exclusive Partnership with XMONDO Color, Brad Mondo’s Viral Hair Color Brand

As part of Sally Beauty's ongoing commitment to offer innovative and sought-after brands, the retailer will be the first and exclusive in-store distribution partner for XMONDO Color. Seven vibrant Color Depositing Masks, including trending shades like Super Red, Super Purple, and more, alongside one Clear Glossing Treatment, are available at SallyBeauty.com starting today and will be in-store starting September 1st.

"At Sally Beauty, we are committed to continuously expanding our product offering to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. More individuals are prioritizing their hair health by looking for products with gentle, simple ingredients that nourish their hair. XMONDO Color delivers on this desire with better-for-you color-care products that boost hydration and revitalize damaged hair," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising at Sally Beauty. "We're thrilled to have XMONDO Color join our assortment alongside other well-loved and nationally known brands, ensuring our consumers have quality products to support their at-home coloring needs."

The entire XMONDO Color collection is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free. The semi-permanent color transforms hair with vibrant pigments that leave lasting shine. XMONDO Color's high-quality formula infuses hair with hyaluronic acid to seal in moisture, hydrolyzed vegetable protein to strengthen and revitalize dry hair, and bond boosting technology to restore damaged hair fibers. XMONDO has quickly become a fan favorite since its launch in 2020.

Brad Mondo, professional hairstylist & Founder of XMONDO Color, shares his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Sally Beauty has always been my go-to for all things hair. I'm thrilled that XMONDO Color will now be available for purchase in Sally Beauty stores across the US and Canada. Our Color Depositing Mask and Clear Glossing Treatment offer endless possibilities to effortlessly transform your hair."

To discover more about XMONDO Color, visit SallyBeauty.com today or Sally Beauty stores in the US and Canada starting September 1st.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

About XMONDO

XMONDO is designed to inspire the new age of hair care and color. Experience the extraordinary with technology-driven, confidence building innovation. We thrive on continuous exploration, challenging the status quo to bring you groundbreaking solutions. The future of hair care starts here.

