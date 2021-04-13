Sally Beauty Strengthens Its Standing as the Largest Omni-Channel Hair Color Retailer

"Throughout the pandemic, we saw many new customers purchase vibrant brights and traditional hair colors at Sally Beauty as DIY hair color became an instant necessity and a form of self-expression," said Pam Kohn, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sally Beauty. "We can't wait for customers to check out the 60+ new shades we are now offering. We are so happy to provide consumers with all the shades they can dream of."

Sally Beauty is committed to being the one-stop destination for hair color. By constantly expanding product offerings and introducing new brand partners, consumers have access to innovative products, highly coveted and exclusive brands along with a variety of shades to unleash their PROtential.

Consumers can shop a wide assortment of top brands and new favorites. Sally Beauty carries an extensive line-up of 19 shades from perennial bestselling brand, Arctic Fox. New favorites, like Lime Crime, are also available at SallyBeauty.com now and will be available in stores by May. Lime Crime's Unicorn Collection includes semi-permanent tints and full coverage hair colors, that are vegan, cruelty-free, and made with an ultra-conditioning formula that delivers everything from high-intensity bright colors to muted, pastel tones that gradually fade.

Sally Beauty also provides technology and education to complete the DIY consumers' hair color experience. Through Sally Beauty's revolutionary ColorView AI technology, consumers are also able to try 100s of hair color shades virtually, before purchasing. In addition, Sally Beauty's education platform, DIY University by Sally Beauty, provides hands-on education on a wide range of topics from the latest trends in textured hair, hair styling, nails, and of course, hair color. Education is provided through a variety of digital channels including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, podcasts, and the most recent addition, virtual classes.

This month, hair color expert, professional stylist, and Sally Beauty Celebrity Consultant, Gregory Patterson, will host a DIY Hair Color class where first-time DIYers will learn the basics of at-home hair color. Patterson will give a crash course on how to prep, pick the right shade, and the right products to give first-time DIYers the confidence they need. Customers can also look to Sally Beauty store associates for support with their DIY needs, from finding the perfect shade to understanding which products are needed to color hair at home.

As customers look forward to a sense of normalcy, first time DIYers and DIY enthusiasts can look to Sally Beauty for the largest assortment of professional, vibrant brights, and root touch-up hair color; ColorView virtual try on technology, and DIY University education to unlock their at-home hair color potential.

For more information about Sally Beauty's expanded color collection and to find all the tools and resources for DIY hair color, visit SallyBeauty.com.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates more than 5,000 stores, including 143 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

