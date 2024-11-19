Sally Buzbee joins Reuters as News Editor for the United States and Canada

Award-winning editor to lead continued growth in North American newsroom and coverage

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters is thrilled to announce that Sally Buzbee will join the news organization on December 11, 2024, as News Editor for the United States and Canada.

Sally is one of the world's most distinguished editors and brings a wealth of experience to Reuters, having previously served as the Executive Editor of The Washington Post and as the Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of The Associated Press.

During her three years at The Post, Sally expanded the Post's international investigations work, oversaw the creation of new consumer-facing election-night features and built out coverage of wellness and climate. She oversaw coverage that won several Pulitzer Prizes, including the 2022 public service award for an examination of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and the 2024 national reporting prize for a visually told investigation of the AR-15's role in U.S. mass slayings.

During her career at the Associated Press, Sally was a reporter and editor across the United States and ran the AP's Middle East region from 2005-2010, during which time she oversaw coverage of the U.S-led Iraq war, Israeli conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah and the Iran nuclear and Darfur crises. She returned to the U.S. as Washington Bureau Chief, overseeing the 2012 and 2016 elections; during her tenure, the bureau won an investigative reporting Pulitzer for national security coverage.

As the AP's top editor from 2017 to 2021, Sally expanded the AP's investigative work and created new journalism and funding partnerships with nonprofit foundations that bolstered AP's impact. She helped create and lead a global newsroom structure that combines text, photo and video journalists into integrated teams led by common editors across regions, leading to storytelling relevant for digital platforms. During her tenure, the AP won several Pulitzers for international reporting and photography.

In her new role, reporting to Mark Bendeich, Global Managing Editor for Politics, Economics & World News, Sally will oversee all text and visual journalists in North America. Our financial journalists will continue to report to Tiffany Wu, Global Managing Editor, Business News. Sally will work closely with global visuals editors including Jo Webster, Tom Platt and Rickey Rogers.

She succeeds Kieran Murray who, after leading the U.S. and Canadian operations, is moving on to a new role focused on planning, creating and executing newsroom conferences and other events at Reuters.

Sally's deep knowledge of political coverage from her time at The Post and the AP, coupled with her experience uniting and managing big, global multimedia teams, positions her perfectly to lead the continued growth of our newsroom in North America.

In running our North America news, including coverage of Donald Trump's second U.S. presidential term, she will provide must-read content for all of our financial and media clients, and our new subscription-based Reuters.com and Reuters app.

"I am honored to join Reuters, an organization renowned for its commitment to journalistic excellence," said Sally. "I look forward to working with the talented team to deliver compelling and impactful stories and scoops to our clients, readers, and viewers."

Commenting on this appointment, Alessandra Galloni, Editor-In-Chief, said: "I have admired Sally for years, and I am so excited that she will be joining the Reuters family in this key role. Her journalistic chops, her management experience, her global understanding, and her positive and pragmatic approach are just what we need in this time of upheaval for the world and for the news industry."

