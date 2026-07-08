Sallyport Announces Investment in Submar, a Leading Pipeline Erosion Remediation Business

HOUSTON, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sallyport, an operationally focused lower middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce its investment in Submar, LLC ("Submar"), a Louisiana-based pipeline erosion remediation business. This investment represents the third platform investment in Sallyport's flagship fund, Sallyport Partners Fund, LP.

Submar is a leading provider of primarily onshore pipeline erosion remediation, with additional offshore deployment capabilities. The company serves a nationwide base of blue-chip energy and infrastructure operators through long-standing, recurring customer relationships.

"We're excited to partner with the experienced team at Submar," said Kyle Bethancourt, Managing Partner of Sallyport. "We believe the business is well positioned for long-term growth, supported by key industry tailwinds including aging infrastructure, increased regulatory scrutiny, and rising natural gas demand driven by LNG exports and gas-fired power generation build-out."

Over four decades, Submar has built a strong reputation for delivering engineered solutions that protect critical infrastructure. Its offerings include articulated concrete mat systems, turnkey remediation services, and specialized deployment equipment.

"With Sallyport's operational expertise, industry relationships, and strategic support, we see meaningful opportunities to accelerate growth," said Ryan Howard, Managing Partner of Sallyport.

Sallyport brings deep industry relationships within the midstream sector and a demonstrated track record of success across prior investments in the space, including T.D. Williamson, Navitas, and the Remote Operations Center.

"Our team is excited to begin our next chapter with Sallyport. We believe their well-established relationships and strategic resources will position Submar for long-term success. As we expand our capabilities, our commitment to our clients remains our absolute top priority. Our customers and business partners will continue to receive the same exceptional level of service, safety, and attention to detail that has built Submar's reputation," said Joseph Fournet, President of Submar.

Submar will continue to be led by its existing management team, including President Joseph Fournet, a seasoned industry operator with deep technical and operational expertise.

About Sallyport

Founded in 2023 and based in Houston, Texas, Sallyport is an investment firm dedicated to providing capital and leadership to growing companies across various industries. As a value-add partner, they collaborate closely with management teams to grow and build thriving businesses. Their mission is to create enduring value for investors, companies, and communities. For more information, visit www.sallyportinvestments.com.

About Submar

Based in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Submar is the leading provider of pipeline erosion remediation solutions, specializing in protecting onshore and offshore pipelines from environmental challenges. The company offers turnkey services spanning pre-construction site assessment, permitting, construction, and ongoing monitoring, serving clients across the oil and gas, and wind industry. Renowned for its articulated concrete revetment mats and commitment to safety, Submar delivers lasting, environmentally conscious solutions for critical infrastructure protection. For more information, visit www.submar.com.

SOURCE Sallyport