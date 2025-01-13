SALLYPORT EXCEEDS TARGET FOR INAUGURAL PRIVATE EQUITY FUND, RAISING $160 MILLION

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sallyport, an operationally focused lower to middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the closing of its first fund, Sallyport Partners Fund. The fund exceeded its target of $150mm, closing with $160mm in total capital commitments.

The Houston-based firm is led by Chairman Doug Foshee and Managing Partners Kyle Bethancourt and Ryan Howard. After achieving top decile returns at Foshee's family office for over a decade, Foshee, Bethancourt, and Howard established Sallyport Partners Fund in 2023. Foshee seeded the fund and is a member of the Investment Committee.

"Sallyport Partners Fund was created to utilize the proven processes our team has developed over time to generate value for like-minded investors on a larger and more impactful scale," said Foshee.

Consistent with the legacy family office investment strategy, Sallyport Partners Fund is highly opportunistic, primarily focusing on founder and family-owned businesses, corporate carveouts, and starting businesses from scratch across a diverse set of industries. Sallyport takes an active approach as a strategic partner, leveraging the team's extensive operational experience, expansive network, and industry expertise to drive value at their portfolio companies.

"We are deeply committed to working hand-in-hand with management teams to drive transformative growth and generate long-term value. Our operational capabilities are forged from decades of firsthand experience leading, investing in, and building thriving businesses from the ground up. We have a unique appreciation for the management team's perspective because we've been in their shoes," said Bethancourt.

Sallyport has cultivated an exceptional investor base, comprised of successful entrepreneurs, seasoned executives, and influential families primarily from Texas. The group's collective experience, influence, and network bolsters Sallyport's capabilities as a value-add partner.

About Sallyport

Founded in 2023 and based in Houston, Texas, Sallyport is an investment firm dedicated to providing capital and leadership to growing companies across various industries. As a value-add partner, they collaborate closely with management teams to grow and build thriving businesses. Their mission is to create enduring value for investors, companies, and communities.

