Sallyport Global Receives $34 Million Contract To Support U.S. Central Command

"This award reflects our continued commitment to supporting the U.S. Army in austere and remote locations around the globe and we look forward to improving electrical and fire safety for the deployed forces," said Victor Esposito, CEO of Sallyport Global.

Under the AECOM contract, Sallyport will deliver comprehensive electrical and fire safety technical services and training throughout CENTCOM, except Afghanistan.

The total value of the AECOM award is $34 million and the subcontract is for up to two years.

About Sallyport Global

For more than a decade, Sallyport has built a reputation on our flawless execution providing our clients with a full-suite of global life and mission support, critical infrastructure, security, risk management, training, and construction services. Sallyport is recognized for its unique capability to execute rapid deployments of global logistics solutions to support complex operations at remote sites in some of the most hostile and high-threat locations in the world. As a leading provider of global mission support services, Sallyport has successfully delivered on more than 100 contingency contracts supporting host nation capacity development, post-conflict stability, humanitarian, and reconstruction efforts.

