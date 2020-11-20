Sally's Apizza Giving Thanks To Doctors And Nurses With Latest Free Pizza Event

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All of the brave doctors and nurses on the front lines fighting this pandemic deserve our thanks. On Tuesday, November 24th, from 11am to 10pm, Sally's will be showing all doctors, nurses and EMT workers our appreciation by offering a free small or medium pizza with any toppings of their choice. We hope that in some small way this helps our heroes power through these difficult times.

Rob Nelson, Director of Operations said "With Thanksgiving coming up, who deserves thanks more than nurses and doctors – working overtime to care for our community? We appreciate their grit and hard work, and on Tuesday, we'd like to give a little something back."

Established by Salvatore "Sally" Consiglio in 1938, Sally's Apizza continues it's 80+ year tradition of hand crafting authentic, New Haven coal-fired, brick oven apizza. Sally's Apizza is one of the most acclaimed pizzerias in the country, as featured in The New York Times, Washington Post, Eater's "America's 38 Essential Restaurants" and Barstool Pizza Reviews – "Top New Haven Pizza."

