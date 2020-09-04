Sally's Apizza to Dish Out Free Pizza to Frontline and Essential Workers this Labor Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally's Apizza, a member of the New Haven community for over 80 years, is showing their appreciation for New Haven frontline and essential workers by offering them pizza at no charge this Labor Day.

"Doctors, nurses, first responders, utility, restaurant and all types essential workers across New Haven have been making it happen for the rest of us since this pandemic began. This is our way of saying thank you and we appreciate you," said Rob Nelson, Director of Operations.

Sally's team member and resident grape soda afficionado, Francesca Messina, said, "I love Sally's so much that I brought my sister Gianna to work here with me. We love how everyone here cares about each other and looks out for each other. Extending that caring to the wider community is just one of the many things that makes Sally's so special."

The event will run on Labor Day, Monday, September 7th from 4pm until close. Eligible workers can simply show their work badge or other credential to demonstrate their status as a frontline or essential worker in New Haven to receive a free small or medium pizza with any toppings of their choice.

Established by Salvatore "Sally" Consiglio in 1938, Sally's Apizza continues it's 80+ year tradition of hand crafting authentic, New Haven coal-fired, brick oven apizza. Sally's Apizza is one of the most acclaimed pizzerias in the country, as featured in The New York Times, Washington Post, Eater's "America's 38 Essential Restaurants" and Barstool Pizza Reviews – "Top New Haven Pizza."

https://www.sallysapizzatogo.com

