SALMA HAYEK PINAULT RETURNS IN NEW KAHLÚA® AND DUNKIN'® CAMPAIGN TO SWIRL UP THE DRAMA

Directed by Rodrigo Valdes and created by Wieden + Kennedy London, the new It's Kahlunkin' campaign is quintessentially Kahlúa: bold, playful, and just a bit extra. The telenovela-inspired spot opens with a group lounging in a living room when an enticing, creamy liquid that looks like Kahlúa is mysteriously poured. Suddenly, Salma kicks down the door, declaring the liquid is not Kahlúa. Moments later, a mustache disguise is revealed, and the pourer turns out to be someone in a Dunkin' coffee cup costume – the drink is Kahlunkin'! But the question remains: Who. Is. In. The. Cup.?

The phrase Kahlunkin' represents the perfect union of two icons, bringing together Kahlua's coffee and rum with Dunkin's Caramel Swirl flavor and real cream. As dramatically declared in the new spot, Kahlunkin' is shorthand for what happens when two legendary sips come together to create something sensational, unexpected and just a tad nonsensical.

"It was such a joy to celebrate moments of connection with Kahlúa once again, plus a wink of Dunkin' humor along the way," said Salma Hayek Pinault. "I think people will feel the energy and playfulness we felt while shooting."

To celebrate the official debut of Kahlunkin', Kahlúa is teaming up with like-minded partners to spread the caramel swirl joy:

On the screen: Kahlúa and NBCUniversal have joined forces across channels to drive awareness of the new Kahlúa Dunkin' Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur. Tune in to Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on October 23 at 10 p.m. EST to see "Who Is In The Cup" step behind the bar.





Kahlúa and NBCUniversal have joined forces across channels to drive awareness of the new Kahlúa Dunkin' Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur. Tune in to on October 23 at 10 p.m. EST to see "Who Is In The Cup" step behind the bar. On the festival scene: Kahlúa Dunkin' Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur will be poured at iconic food and beverage festivals like the New York City Wine & Food Festival and ChainFest LA.





Kahlúa Dunkin' Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur will be poured at iconic food and beverage festivals like the New York City Wine & Food Festival and ChainFest LA. In the heart of New York: Today from 2-7 p.m., Grand Central Terminal's Graybar Passage in NYC will host a one-day-only pop-up experience (21+). Guests can be among the first to try this new creamy, dreamy drink paired with Dunkin' MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats.

"We are thrilled to continue collaborating with our favorite scene-stealer, Salma Hayek Pinault," said Caroline Begley, Vice President of Marketing, Kahlúa. "She kicks down the door again as the Kahlúa authority, while bringing a level of glamour to everything she does, and our new spot that introduces Kahlunkin' into the world of Kahlúa is no exception."

The It's Kahlunkin' campaign is now running as streaming video, digital, social and audio. Take a watch of the :30 or :15 spot and guess "Who Is In The Cup" on Kahlua's website and Instagram for a chance to win a gift from Kahlúa & Dunkin' with free Dunkin' coffee for a year2.

"When we started working with the amazing Salma Hayek Pinault two years ago for our Stir Up campaign, it kicked off our vision to make Kahlúa the world's most dramatically playful spirits brand. With It's Kahlunkin', we're taking that energy up a notch — stirring up the cream liqueur category with a splash of drama and a whole lot of playfulness," said Craig van Niekerk, Global Vice President of Marketing for Kahlúa. "Partnering with Dunkin' was a perfect match. The spot combines their iconic brand of humor with our telenovela-inspired, over-the-top spirit."

Kahlúa Dunkin' Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur is available at retailers nationwide. Enjoy neat, chilled or over ice and try it paired with a Dunkin' MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treat garnish. To learn more, visit Kahlua.com and follow @Kahlua .

DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

KAHLÚA® Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur. 16% Alc./Vol. ©2025 Imported by The Kahlúa Company, New York, NY. DUNKIN' trademarks owned by DD IP Holder LLC; used under license.

1IWSR CY2024

2No purchase necessary. Must be 21+ legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C. Ends 10/22/25. See official rules at www.Kahlua.com/en-us/WhoIsInTheCup . Odds of winning based upon total number of eligible entries received with correct guess. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited. Sponsor: Pernod Ricard USA, 250 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10177.

ABOUT KAHLÚA

Originating from Mexico in 1936 and made with 100 percent Arabica coffee beans, Kahlúa remains the world's leading coffee liqueur. Its global popularity was inspired by the famous Kahlúa Ladies, the game-changing women-only management team that began to spread the word of this rich-tasting drink to the US and beyond in the 1960s. Every bean of coffee used to make Kahlúa is grown in shade plantations of four remote farming communities in the Mexican coastal region of Veracruz and handpicked. It's a relationship the brand has nurtured and continues to do so. We work closely with farmers to help them adopt more sustainable farming methods and improve their living conditions. Today, the 300 tons of premium-grade green coffee used every year for Kahlúa is sourced following our partner Fondo Para la Paz's three-pronged approach to sustainable development.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

ABOUT DUNKIN'

Dunkin', founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Joanna Manning

[email protected]

Articulate

[email protected]

SOURCE Kahlúa