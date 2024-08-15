Salmon Evolution ASA: Another profitable quarter

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salmon Evolution ASA (OSE: SALME) reports another profitable quarter with operating revenues of 170.5 NOKm, a group EBITDA of 45.4 NOKm and a positive cash flow from operations of 37.5 NOKm in Q2-24. This is a result of record high harvest of 1,581 tonnes HOG in the quarter, as well as strong all-in price realization and a positive underlying cost development.

"In the first half of 2024 Salmon Evolution had close to 300 million in revenues and a farming EBITDA of almost 100 million, continuing to demonstrate that Salmon Evolution has established a unique, efficient and profitable growth platform," CEO of Salmon Evolution, Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen said. "We are also very pleased with the phase 2 financing package completed during the quarter and look forward to continue our growth journey at Indre Harøy," he said.

Highlights in the quarter:

Positive cash flow from operations of 37.5 NOKm.

Group EBITDA of 45.4 NOKm - Farming EBITDA of 58.6 NOKm and NOK 37.1 EBITDA/kg.

EBITDA/kg. Record high harvest in Q2-24 of 1,581 tonnes HOG. Continued strong all-in price realization of 106 NOK /kg driven by an industry leading superior grade share of 96 %.

/kg driven by an industry leading superior grade share of 96 %. Net biomass growth of 1,261 tonnes LW. High focus on restocking the facility and setting the stage for strong growth during H2-24.

Moving ahead with upsized Indre Harøy phase 2. Successfully completed private placement in June raising gross proceeds of 365 NOKm and 675 NOKm in increased in bank facilities to fund the project.

Strong financial position with 983 NOKm in available liquidity including committed undrawn credit facilities.

