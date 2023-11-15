Salmon Evolution ASA: Results for Q3 2023

News provided by

Salmon Evolution

15 Nov, 2023, 01:40 ET

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Highlights in the quarter:

  • Strong biological performance. Standing biomass of 2,100 tonnes per 30 September, up from 1,047 tonnes per 30 June 2023.
  • All-time high biomass production with 1,290 tonnes in net biomass growth.
  • Quarterly run-rate net biomass growth of 1,600 – 1,700 tonnes end of September, about 70-75 % of steady-state levels.
  • Parts of batch 3 harvested in September yielding 185 tonnes HOG with 96 % superior share, tight weight concentration and good price realization. Expecting significant ramp up of harvest volumes in Q4.
  • On track for production cost on par with conventional farming
  • Batch 8 stocked end August and batch 9 end October bringing farm to steady-state number of individuals of 1.5-1.6 million.
  • Available liquidity of NOK 705 million per 30 September 2023 including committed available undrawn credit facilities.
  • Q4 harvest expectation 1,000 – 1,200 tonnes (HOG).

Results presentation:

CEO Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen and CFO Trond Vadset Veibust will present the results for the third quarter at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Wednesday 15 November 2023 08:00 CET.

Participants may also follow the presentation and submit questions through a live webcast available on www.salmonevolution.no, or with the following link: https://events.webcast.no/salmon-evolution/OEpmPDaoyhi5siPjdg0b/YpjX2kRpv5cFisuvNmU6 

The presentation and Q&A will be held in English.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Trond Håkon Schaug-Pettersen, CEO
[email protected] 
+47 91 19 13 27

Trond Vadset Veibust, CFO
[email protected]
+47 48 09 05 95

The following files are available for download:

