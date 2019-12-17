Salmonella Lawyer at The Lange Law Firm Investigating the Fruit Mix Salmonella Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Salmonella lawyer Jory Lange is investigating the multistate outbreak of Salmonella illnesses linked to fruit mix in Pennsylvania and Minnesota. At least 33 people in both have been infected with Salmonella.

The FDA has identified Fruit Luau cut fruit mix with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes, produced by Tailor Cut Produce of North Brunswick, New Jersey, as the likely source of this outbreak. The firm has since recalled the infected products, which were distributed in food service establishments such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, and hotels in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware between November 15 and December 1, 2019.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the precut fruit that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Salmonella. Fruit that is contaminated with Salmonella may look, smell, and taste just like any other fruit. This is why it's critical that companies who make and sell our food, especially ready-to-eat foods like precut fruit mix, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said national food safety attorney Jory Lange.

Compensation for Salmonella

Those who contracted Salmonella infections after eating food tainted with Salmonella may be entitled to compensation. To learn more about making a claim for Salmonella compensation, please visit the Lange Law Firm's website, www.MakeFoodSafe.com or call 833.330.3663.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the nation's leading Salmonella lawyers. Mr. Lange has helped families from Pennsylvania to the Minnesota, from Florida to California, and in states across the nation. Mr. Lange will be seeking pro hac admission in this case.

