Salmonella Lawyer Investigates Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak That Has Sickened 8 People in Georgia

ATLANTA, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Salmonella Lawyer Jory Lange is investigating a Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak that the FDA and CDC linked to Florida's Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. whole cucumbers distributed in 14 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. 8 Georgians have contracted Salmonella so far in this Cucumber Salmonella outbreak.

About the Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak

According to the CDC, as of June 4, 162 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Africana have been reported in 25 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and District of Columbia. Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 11, 2024, to May 16, 2024. Of 127 people with information available, 54 have been hospitalized. Thankfully, no one has died.

Also concerning is that CDC and FDA are also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Braenderup infections, with 158 illnesses in 23 states, also likely linked to cucumbers. The two outbreaks share several similarities.

Because it takes several weeks to determine if someone is part of this Cucumber Salmonella Outbreak, the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher.

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Salmonella. Cucumbers that are contaminated with Salmonella may look, smell, and taste just like any other cucumber. This is why it's critical that the corporations that make and sell our food ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said Salmonella Lawyer Jory Lange.

Record-Breaking Food Poisoning Lawyer

Jory Lange is one of the nation's leading food poisoning lawyers.

Jory Lange is currently helping over 130 victims of Salmonella food poisoning in a Boston Salmonella outbreak, as well as hundreds of people harmed by defective food products in states across the nation.

