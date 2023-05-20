Salmonella Lawyer Investigates Los Amigos Taqueria Salmonella Outbreak

BOSTON, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Salmonella Lawyer Jory Lange is investigating the Los Amigos Taqueria Salmonella Outbreak. So far, two of the local chain's locations have been temporarily closed with major health department violations. According to the local health departments, "There are [also] multiple reports of a foodborne illness from items consumed."

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see Salmonella. Food that is contaminated with Salmonella may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that restaurants who make and sell our food, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said national Salmonella food poisoning lawyer Jory Lange.

About the Outbreak

Reports of the Los Amigos Taqueria's West Roxbury location found "rodent droppings, foods kept outside of proper temperatures and staff members not following proper glove or hand washing procedures." Inspection reports of the Brighton location have found the "interior walls & ceiling of the walk-in unit observed with visible soils & mold like substance." There was also no sanitizer set up for employees to clean their hands.

It is currently unknown how many people have become sick with Salmonella infections, but the health department has noted the amount is "numerous". The investigation is ongoing.

How The Lange Law Firm can help:

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by contaminated products. When corporations cause Salmonella outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you suspect that you have been infected by food from this Los Amigos Taqueria Salmonella Outbreak and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Salmonella lawyers, successfully representing clients across the United States in cases ranging from Salmonella and E. coli-related illnesses to outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease.

