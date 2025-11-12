SALOMON's Decade-Long Investment in Chinese Trail Running Culminates in Dominant TsaiGu Trail 2025 Victory

Brand's "Lighthouse Initiative" and long-term athlete strategy fuels the rise of Chinese trail running, reinforcing its global commitment to the sport.

LINHAI, China, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SALOMON, the global leader in trail running, highlights its deep commitment to the sport in China following a dominant team performance at the TsaiGu Trail 2025. SALOMON athletes secured victories across both men's and women's divisions in the 25K, 50K, and 105K categories, demonstrating the brand's decade-long, systemic investment in the Chinese trail running community.

This competitive success stems from SALOMON's long-term strategy to nurture talent through initiatives like the "Lighthouse Initiative", which provides structured support, elite training camps, and community development for runners at every level.

Building a Foundation for Long-Term Success in China

For the past decade, the brand has focused on building a complete ecosystem, from introducing international training methodologies to creating pathways for aspiring athletes to turn professional.

This sustained investment is now yielding results. At TsaiGu Trail 2025, 20-year-old Fan Banglin identified through SALOMON's talent development project, set a new course record of 4:14:33 to win the 50K. Zhang Huohua, supported by the brand since 2021, claimed his third champion title at the event with a victory in the 105K. Another athlete, Chi Lingjie, successfully transitioned from marathon to trail running with a professional training plan from SALOMON, delivering excellent performances this year in multiple races.

Market data confirms this success, showing SALOMON as the top shoe brand in key distances at events like the Golden Trail World Series at Jinshanling and the TsaiGu Trail, underscoring the competitiveness of its product portfolio.

Global Excellence Mirrors Local Commitment

SALOMON's athlete development philosophy is consistently applied worldwide, creating champions both in China and across the global stage. This commitment to long-term partnership is exemplified by elite athletes like Rémi Bonnet, who has dominated the Golden Trail World Series with multiple victories, supported by SALOMON's performance innovation and sports science resources.

Similarly, Courtney Dauwalter's remarkable career, including her historic triple crown of UTMB, Western States, and Hardrock 100, has been nurtured by SALOMON since 2017. François D'Haene's four UTMB victories and successful comeback after injury further demonstrate SALOMON's unwavering support through an athlete's entire career journey.

Deepening Commitment Through the "Lighthouse Initiative"

The launch of the second phase of SALOMON's "Lighthouse Initiative" prize fund reinforces the brand's core commitment to trail running. With total awards across both phases now totaling approximately €120,000 (equivalent to over 1 million RMB), the initiative is designed to provide substantial support for athletes, cultivate a stronger environment for the sport in China, and nurture the next generation of trail running stars.

As a global leader in trail running, SALOMON remains dedicated to advancing the sport's development and cultural heritage. Moving forward, the brand will continue to leverage the "Lighthouse Initiative" to inspire more athletes to excel and break new ground in competitive trail running, elevating China's trail running scene to unprecedented heights.

A New Decade of Global Integration

From community building to leading international dialogue, SALOMON will continue its efforts to establish China as a third major hub in the global trail running landscape. The brand aims to attract runners from around the world to experience China's unique racing venues and cultural offerings, while persistently fostering deeper integration and mutual progress between Chinese trail culture and the global ecosystem.

This ten-year milestone marks both a significant achievement in SALOMON's dedication to trail running culture and the starting point for an even more ambitious journey ahead.

SOURCE SALOMON