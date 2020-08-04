Salon And Spa Icon Mario Tricoci Announces Rebrand After 40+ Years In The Beauty Industry

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After 43 years in the industry, salon and spa icon Mario Tricoci announced today the rebrand of "Mario Tricoci" to "Tricoci". Since 1977, Mario Tricoci continues to redefine beauty standards, seeking out innovative ways to deliver the ultimate experience to guests. With an unrivaled dedication to craft, technology and innovation, Mario Tricoci always strives to redefine the industry. This decades-long passion for reinvention paved the way for the brand's evolution and the newly reimagined Tricoci.

Recognizing that the beauty industry is one of constant renewal, the Tricoci rebrand highlights the latest from a brand that perpetually re-imagines every facet of their work. Tricoci's signature mission delivers personal advantage by continually elevating the beauty experience. The shift from "Mario Tricoci" to "Tricoci" represents Mario's commitment to transition into a brand that is larger than the icon himself. Tricoci is a brand name that transcends time.

"I want our next generation of professionals, guests and everyone else to refer to us as Tricoci," said Mario Tricoci, Founder of Mario Tricoci Hair Salons and Day Spas. "Tricoci belongs to everybody who has always been with us and who always believed in us. That's who Tricoci is and so, going forward, it's Tricoci. Every professional that's been with us, they own that."

The rebrand is multi-layered and marks an expansion for Tricoci. All salons will embody the new "Tricoci'' brand, including the new location in Deerfield, Illinois. In August, the expansive line of reformulated haircare products, the Tricoci Collection, will launch in salons and online nationwide. The innovative products treat a range of hair care needs with powerful formulas. The unique stylist-created brand distills four decades of innovation and delivers expert products with the Tricoci edge. This complete system nurtures the hair with clean science and a proprietary blend of native Italian botanicals.

ABOUT TRICOCI SALON & SPA

With 14 locations throughout Chicagoland, family-owned Tricoci Salon & Spa is the leader in haircut and styling, innovative color, results oriented skin care and wellness spa services. Previously known as Mario Tricoci Hair Salons & Day Spas, the namesake beauty innovator underwent a rebrand in 2020 to Tricoci. For over 40 years, Tricoci has offered an extensive menu of cutting-edge hair color and style, skin and body care, in addition to custom make-up and nail services all delivered by highly skilled professionals. Visit www.tricoci.com for more information and follow us on Instagram @mariotricoci and find us on Facebook. Reservations can be made online at tricoci.com, on our app, in a salon, or by calling 847.202.1900.

