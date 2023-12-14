SALON PERFECT ANNOUNCES THEIR NEW WONKA COLLECTION. A LIMITED-EDITION HOLIDAY NAIL COLLECTION IN CELEBRATION OF THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED WARNER BROS. PICTURES' MOVIE: WONKA.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Salon Perfect, the go-to brand for on trend, innovative, affordable beauty products, launched a limited-edition holiday nail collection to celebrate the theatrical release of Warner Bros. Pictures' Wonka.

Give in to your imagination with the "Salon Perfect x Wonka" limited edition nail collection. Known for its bright, fun, playful nail colors and specialty finishes, Salon Perfect is thrilled to bring the magical world of Wonka to life with a luscious line-up of lacquers, press-on nails and nail art decals that captures the glittering, candy-coated color explosion of the movie! The collection takes inspiration from the confections, costumes and characters of the big screen adventure… from Wonka's dapper velvet coat, to enchanted chocolates that make you float or burst out in toe-tapping, heart-stirring musical numbers.

The lacquer collection features 8 scrumdiddlyumptious shades in glittering, candy-hued multi-dimensional finishes… plus the ultimate hi-shine topcoat to seal in the sparkle. Wonka fans can live out their dreams in irresistibly rich hues, like a gold-flecked chocolate and purple, a yummy velvet cherry, a turquoise-flickering emerald, and a violet-that-turns-blue, to name a few. Set your imagination free with the professional-grade, fast-drying vegan formula that is 12-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free.

The press-on collection features 9 dazzling designs in the latest lengths and shapes. Easy to apply and a delight to wear, the playful, prismatic press-on nails work their magic to instantly transform tips into the most deliciously chic mani looks of the season. A Wonka wonderland of virally trending and dynamic designs, including magnetic tips, delicious glazed ombres, abstract swirls, and more.

To top it all off, charming decals create a sparkling, salon-free nail art finish with a scattering of self-adhesive stickers in 3 miraculous motifs, because life's sweeter with sprinkles & twinkles on top! Turn nails into a customizable canvas for nail art with whimsical Wonka icons, stars, clouds and lightning bolts in blingy chrome and other specialty finishes.  

Dreams do come true, with so "mani" extraordinary magical finishes ranging from $3.98 to $6.94, available at select Walmart stores nationwide December 2023.

Wonka is scheduled to be theatrically released by Warner Bros. Pictures on December 15, 2023.

