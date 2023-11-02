SALON PERFECT LAUNCHES NO-RINSE MAKEUP MELT BRUSH CLEANER. FINALLY, A SOLUTION TO THE TEDIOUS TASK OF CLEANING MAKEUP BRUSHES!

News provided by

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES

02 Nov, 2023, 11:32 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salon Perfect, an American International Industries brand, known for making salon-quality beauty products accessible to all, unveils a professional-grade, game-changing makeup brush cleaner, expanding the brand's portfolio into the cosmetic accessories category at Walmart.

Continue Reading
SP No-Rinse Makeup Melt Brush Cleaner
SP No-Rinse Makeup Melt Brush Cleaner

Just like your skin, makeup brushes need to be cleansed regularly. But cleaning brushes can be a tedious chore, so we may not be doing it as much as we should. Not only does routine cleansing keep bacteria at bay, it prolongs the life and performance of brushes for better color pay-off and makeup application.

Now there's a time-saving solution from Salon Perfect to take the bore out of the chore. Approved by makeup artists for its deep cleansing action and fast-dry time, No-Rinse Makeup Melt Brush Cleaner thoroughly removes makeup, bacteria, buildup, oil, and dirt in minutes! No residue, no rinsing, no water needed. Perfect for synthetic or natural bristles, the vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free formula leaves the brushes immaculately clean and softly rose-scented.

The Brush Cleansing Starter Kit is the sustainable way to bring your brushes back to life without wasting a ton of paper towels or soiling your favorite hand towel. A bundle of value for only $9.98, the 3-piece kit contains a trial size (1 fluid oz.) of No Rinse Makeup Melt Brush Cleaner, an ultra-soft microfiber towel and a tin container for the solution. The full-size of No-Rinse Makeup Melt Brush Cleaner is affordably-priced at only $6.98 for a 6.5 oz. bottle of the high-performance formula.

Effortless to use, just pour, dip and swirl. Pour a small amount of Makeup Melt Brush Cleaner into the tin (a little goes a long way!) and dip the tip of the brush into the solution. Remove immediately, allowing the formula to naturally make its way up the bristles and saturate the brush. Then swirl around on the microfiber towel to wipe clean. Shape, air-dry in minutes and the brush is ready to use.

Available at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com.

About Salon Perfect 

We are a brand built on the belief that everyone deserves professional quality beauty products without the premium price tag. Our innovative and trend-driven products have been known for over 20 years to inspire creativity and self-expression. 

SOURCE AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES

Also from this source

SALON PERFECT UNVEILS ITS NEW DROP DEAD GORGEOUS COLLECTION TO BRING EVERY HALLOWEEN FANTASY TO LIFE

SALON PERFECT UNVEILS ITS NEW DROP DEAD GORGEOUS COLLECTION TO BRING EVERY HALLOWEEN FANTASY TO LIFE

Salon Perfect, an American International Industries brand, takes its hugely popular Limited Edition Halloween Collection to new frights with Drop...
SLIICK Unveils New DIY "Wax Like a Pro" Kit

SLIICK Unveils New DIY "Wax Like a Pro" Kit

SLIICK, an American International Industries brand, is excited to announce its new DIY "wax like a pro" kit, featuring quality products at an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.