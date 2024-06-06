SALON PERFECT'S GLAZED COLLECTION SHINES BRIGHT FOR SUMMER

INNOVATIVE NAIL POLISH MIRRORS THE PEARLY CHROME LOOK OF PRO MANIS, ACCENTED WITH NAIL ART STICKERS FOR A PLAYFUL TOUCH

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the go-to beauty brand for on-trend, quality & value-driven beauty products, Salon Perfect®, the American International Industries brand, expands its glazed collection with summer-ready, pearlescent nail polishes and whimsical nail art stickers.

Bringing the Glazed Craze to Nail Polish, Salon Perfect® unveils a buildable jelly formula that achieves the milky, pearlescent look of professionally glazed nails WITHOUT having to dust on chrome powder or cure under LED/UV light. The glossy finish is sheer, shimmery and summery in an 18-free, vegan formula that dries fast and lasts up to 7 days with phenomenal chip and tip resistance. Dripping with style, the eye-catching bottle features a color-matched drip cap made with recycled plastic.

With 449+ million views on social and counting, the celeb-inspired, viral #glazeddonutnails trend continues to shine bright for summer '24. The new way to wear glazed is less understated and more vibrant and colorful. Salon Perfect® Nail Polish reflects the Chrome 2.0 trend with 4 opalescent bright shades that mix soft and bold, a pearly pink - Candy Skies, a vivid green - Honey Dew, a shimmery sheer periwinkle - Peek-a-Blue, and a sizzling coral - Sun Beam.

To top it off, Salon Perfect® now offers salon-quality Nail Art Stickers allowing DIY-ers to mix, match, and play their way. A fun, easy way to dress up a manicure, the stickers provide salon-level nail art without the need for additional time, money or a steady, trained hand to create the intricately detailed designs. Applied with tweezers and sealed with topcoat, Nail Art Stickers provide up to 2-week wear and come in a whimsical array of salon-inspired designs -- from butterfly wings to sweet summery things.

Perfect for mani lovers looking for summer's new chromatic mood, Salon Perfect's Glazed Craze Nail Polish $3.98 and Nail Art Stickers $3.98 are available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com.

About Salon Perfect We are a brand built on the belief that everyone deserves professional quality beauty products without the premium price tag. Our innovative and trend-driven products have been known for over 20 years to inspire creativity and self-expression.

