SALON SERVICE GROUP PARTNERS WITH GREAT RANGE CAPITAL. The largest independent professional beauty supply distributor in the US is now poised for further growth.

"I've been at the helm of SSG for more than 30 years," said Gino Barbo, who founded SSG in 1987 and will continue as a meaningful owner and the company's CEO," and my mission is still the same: to be committed to excellent service, quality products and building partnerships. I'm always interested in growth that allows us to elevate the levels of service and quality our customers and our industry have come to expect. I'm so pleased that the team at GRC has partnered with us."

"GRC is honored to be a part of SSG's bright future," said Paul Maxwell, GRC Managing Partner. "SSG is an impressive company, and we see a compelling opportunity to accelerate its growth both organically and through new partnerships."

SSG will remain headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Salon Services Group

Salon Services Group is a full-service beauty supply distributor headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, offering professional brands directly to salons and salon stylists. Learn more at salonservicegroup.com.

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital.com.

